 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   If the media didn't rename all of society's problems every ten years they'd have nothing to write about   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Poverty, World Economic Forum, pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, World Food Programme, Barron Joseph Orr, Last year, economic crises, World Bank  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The coming fall-out from overturning of Roe v Wade explains away most of that list.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My life is a polycrisis!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bunch a ZPGers
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A number of those buzzwords sound like doublespeak and euphemisms that avoid the actual issue. You can't expect people to take things seriously if you can't clearly state the problem.

"Child wasting" doesn't have the same impact as "children starving to death." 350 million people aren't eating the minimum amount needed every day to barely survive. It's a famine, not a "food emergency."

"Zero-dose children" are those who had never received any of even the most essential vaccinations --diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. Unvaccinated children.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well gee, who would have thought? The media can be cruel sometimes.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was previous word for poverty?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eyeq360: A number of those buzzwords sound like doublespeak and euphemisms that avoid the actual issue. You can't expect people to take things seriously if you can't clearly state the problem.

"Child wasting" doesn't have the same impact as "children starving to death." 350 million people aren't eating the minimum amount needed every day to barely survive. It's a famine, not a "food emergency."

"Zero-dose children" are those who had never received any of even the most essential vaccinations --diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. Unvaccinated children.


You must be one of those "groomers" we hear so much about.  Wanting to see children grow up nourished and alive.  You monster!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: What was previous word for poverty?


Serf.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely left out were food and housing "insecurity"
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polycrisis sounds like it's pretty much a polite way of saying clusterfark, and reading TFA, it pretty much is.

Zero-dose children IS a new term, because what used to be a tiny problem affecting a tiny fraction of a percent of the populace is now something that's threatening herd immunity on a shiatload of diseases that SHOULD be gone for good. So unfortunately, while there really didn't need to be a general term for it, there does now.

The term "last mile delivery" is often used in standard logistics. Lots of companies are great at getting things across the country and on shelves, but their direct delivery mechanisms suck, which in an age of Amazon, does not bode well. "Tarmac to arm" is simply the charity version of this, where the stuff's making it to the right city, but there's no one on the ground to actually distribute it. It's not a new problem, but it's becoming increasingly important to address it, as disasters are currently increasing at a faster rate than the charities are getting new volunteers.

"Gender food gap" is likewise slapping a label on something that's not a new problem, but needs to be addressed.

Aridification, is likewise, a new term. The climate is heating, there's way too many farking people living in deserts, and there's new deserts being made. While droughts and water shortages aren't a new concept, this particular one IS something different, and requires different solutions.

Climate impact resilience is another one of those terms that the current crisis has demanded exist. It wasn't really something that had be carefully measured say... 20 years ago. It is now.


So yeah, most of these aren't actually "same shiat, new term", they're "the climate crisis requires new terminology to be able to accurately report on it" and "we need a label for this thing we've ignored for the last 50 years or so".
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should the unvaccinated kids go to school? Seems a bit of a waste when most won't live long enough to graduate.
 
Azz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They forgot "borrowed time indifference" ir BDI, which is a term I coined to describe the arrogant nonchalance of some old people at the voting booth - mostly right wingers.

They don't give a fark. They are voting for a fascist and laughing about it as they take their dying breath
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

trerro: So yeah, most of these aren't actually "same shiat, new term", they're "the climate crisis requires new terminology to be able to accurately report on it" and "we need a label for this thing we've ignored for the last 50 years or so".


TLDR
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wouldn't blame the media for these buzzwords. Most of them come from other sources. Subby's been drinking the Kool-Aid.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.