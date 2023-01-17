 Skip to content
(KTOO Juneau)   Woman saved from frozen lake by rabbit. A dead rabbit   (ktoo.org) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size

Let me at this Dead Rabbit.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GRAB THIS DEAD HARE IF YOU WANT TO LIVE.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.


"I knew it was probably a bad idea, but I did it anyway." - New spokesperson for Bad Idea Jeans
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me about the time I found that groundhog carcass on an acid trip. But less glacier, more suburbs, lots more screaming. And those cops wouldn't shut the fark up. Ended the same way though...

See these loafers?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.


She actually sounds like a lot of fun (and also kind of dangerous).
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was like a pit crew, like everyone just swarmed me," she said. "[They] took off all my clothes. I looked like a giant marshmallow."

Go on...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.

She actually sounds like a lot of fun (and also kind of dangerous).


Frozen rabbits today. Boiled rabbits tomorrow.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe it's fang got stuck in the ice.....just look at the fangs !
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good judgment comes from experience. Experience comes from bad judgment. Now that she's got some experience, her judgment should be better.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin missed her by a hare
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no ordinary rabbit!
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bright eyes! Burning like fire!
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And then she asked the rabbit, "why for you put me in the cold cold ground?"
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like Chang'e had her back.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obscure?  On Fark!?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.


...and unashamed of it.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.


Pshaw!, the rabbit told her; "I CAN DO ANYTHING I WANT, AND SO CAN YOU"
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Haas said her instincts kicked in after she fell in the water.

Don't touch that dead ______, it may be carrying a disease.

Stay off the thin ice or you'll fall through.

You wouldn't need to rely on your 'instincts' if you'd listened to your parents, dumbass.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khatores: cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.

She actually sounds like a lot of fun (and also kind of dangerous).


At least 2 guys think the own her and 5 are in the friend zone waiting to be called in at a moments notice. Still looking for a nice guy to settle down with that will put up with hooking up with Chad once a month.

Helloz my name is Chad...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: cefm: It amazes me how someone so experienced and skilled can also be such a goddamn dumbass.

Pshaw!, the rabbit told her; "I CAN DO ANYTHING I WANT, AND SO CAN YOU"
[live.staticflickr.com image 600x800]


Why are you wearing that stupid man suit?

/and I find it kind of funny
//I find it kind of sad
///the dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had
////"A storm is coming," Frank says
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ghastly: [resizing.flixster.com image 740x380]Let me at this Dead Rabbit.


Prepare to meet the true Lord!
 
