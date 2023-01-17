 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   "Being trampled to death by cows" is apparently a far more common cause of death in Ireland than you would imagine   (thesun.ie) divider line
20
    More: Strange, The Sun, Newspaper, News of the World, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Cattle, Death  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought it was well known how to keep cattle from charging.

(unplug them)
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: I thought it was well known how to keep cattle from charging.

(unplug them)


God darn you. God darn you straight to heck.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cows kill more people annually than sharks so.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: I thought it was well known how to keep cattle from charging.


You take away their credit cards.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: Cows kill more people annually than sharks so.


I had no idea that cows could swim.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Trampled By Turtles?  Duluth seems to be filthy with them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Bean - Death By Cow!
Youtube h8PemuFog-k
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading that sad story, I feel mooooooooved.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\got nuthin
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Cows kill more people annually than sharks so.


I learned somewhere that if they had the chance they'd kill me and everyone I care about
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comic4squares.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans kill 324,000,000 cows a year, so it's fair to say we're "winning".
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so this isn't a Roseanne Boyland thread then it turns out
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah you shouldn't mess with them.  when I was a yout, and lived all rural, one of local kids used to wind up a bull.  stand the other side of the fence and stare it out, copied its threatening body language.
If that farking thing had charged the fence, I don't know if it would have held.  it was a yuuuge animal, and they weigh 500-1000kg / 1100-2200lb.
I hated it, I tried to stop him.  it was also cruel, apart from anything else.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A cow stepped on my toe once

/Those goddamn things are heavy
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
just seen this statistic: only about 1 in 20 victims survive a bull attack...  :[]
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
NSFW:

I'm a Cow - Eric Keyes
Youtube 4Oq9iIXZ3Rs
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IgG4: Cows kill more people annually than sharks so.


Ireland on average has 2 cow-related deaths per year and 29 gun homicides in 2019.

The US had 37,040 gun homicides in 2019, which in terms of an absolute value is 1277.24 times as many gun deaths. Obviously our population is larger so this comparison is only partially valid. Multiply that by 2 and you get 2,554.

So basically if the US had cow-related deaths that scaled with our gun violence, somewhere around 2,500 people would die every year just from cows.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.