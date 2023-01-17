 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   TSA seized more than 6500 firearms last year. 88% of them were loaded. The fine for bringing a loaded gun to an airport is now $15,000. Subby wishes it was more   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first time someone is caught trying to bring a firearm into a secure area a misdemeanor and barred from possessing a firearm for a year and if caught again a felony and barred from possessing a firearm forever. Just a fine is idiotic
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nate wishes it were prison time.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.


I mean, fark the TSA, but this has real "murder being illegal hasn't stopped murder" vibes.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 2nd amendment says nothing about barring mentally ill from owning firearms.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.

I mean, fark the TSA, but this has real "murder being illegal hasn't stopped murder" vibes.

But the TSA was created for that very reason

. It would be like the US saying "This new branch of law enforcement ,that is going to infringe upon your alleged rights, is going to help stop murder" and then not stop any murder whatsoever and in fact do absolutely nothing to pursue or impede any murder in the slightest and instead walked around and just physically search everyone's underpants except for any murderers. Like if they could stop one, they'd never have to hear that they have never caught nor stopped a single terrorist. They have touched my balls a lot. So yeah, the exact same thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.

I mean, fark the TSA, but this has real "murder being illegal hasn't stopped murder" vibes.


Laws aren't designed to prevent crime but punish iat. The TSA is in the business of preventing crime.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TSA seized more than 6500 firearms last year

But what about the ones seized from people not named Madison Cawthorn? Shouldn't they count those too?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a LOT of money.

Is it being used to make fliers safe or for TSA beach parties?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Laws aren't designed to prevent crime but punish iat. The TSA is in the business of preventing crime.


Which they couldn't do if the law didn't exist, right? This is a distinction without a difference.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.


Meanwhile, they are reluctant to touch my breasts, as if a 6' woman they have just taken for intense screening doesn't want to get it over with ASAP so she can get coffee or food before her flight.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.

Meanwhile, they are reluctant to touch my breasts, as if a 6' woman they have just taken for intense screening doesn't want to get it over with ASAP so she can get coffee or food before her flight.


I'm sorry they were so reluctant to touch you.  Trust me, I know how that feels. I just want you to know that I understand, and if you ever need something touched, I'll be there for you.
Hell, all of Fark is here for you. We all understand. We've all booked flights just to have someone in the TSA touch us, without recoiling in shock, and experienced that same disappointment when they have that reluctance.
Wait....just me? I mean, no not me, who would do that?
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.


Name checks out?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fun fact! I dunno if they still do, but they used to auction off some of the items they confiscated. I doubt they do it with firearms, but I know they used to do it with pocket knives. They'd create random "X lbs of pocket knives" packages and auction 'em off somewhere.

/only know that because my dad bought a few and would randomly give them out
//most of them were crap but a couple were decent
///one of them is still on my belt at work, and a couple others are still floating around amongst family/friends
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
· TSA also increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to nearly $15,000.

But does anybody pay the maximum?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The first time someone is caught trying to bring a firearm into a secure area a misdemeanor and barred from possessing a firearm for a year and if caught again a felony and barred from possessing a firearm forever. Just a fine is idiotic


makes sense to me, little miss defenceless foreigner.
if you are so uninformed about the law, that you bring a loaded firearm to the airport, or lack the common sense to guess you shouldn't, or check, then you don't know enough to safely own one.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.


do the TSA routinely, physically, frisk travellers?  as in lay hands on them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

X-Geek: · TSA also increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to nearly $15,000.

But does anybody pay the maximum?


I have been informed by many farkers that there is a certain sliding scale...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
senor peacock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sure sounds like it
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby wishes it was more

"But it's those other guys who have the weapons fixation, not meeeee." -- Subby
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lady J: Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.

do the TSA routinely, physically, frisk travellers?  as in lay hands on them?


Absolutely. I am not joking. And they touch the parts normally covered by underwear
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: Mangoose: And still they haven't stopped a single terrorist attack. They sure do love touching my balls, though.

do the TSA routinely, physically, frisk travellers?  as in lay hands on them?


Some people get pulled aside for an extra pat-down. The trick is to lean into it and moan.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My freedoms been infringed!
 
Devo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once is a mistake twice is no fly list.
 
Hootsweet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I support heavier fines and penalties for taking firearms (loaded or not) into schools, federal buildings, ports, arenas, etc.
 
drewogatory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, if they aren't planning on shooting someone, you're really not "stopping" anything, you're just fining the living shiat out of people for being forgetful dumb asses. I mean, is the theory some terrorist is going to lurk on the secure side of the airport waiting to steal a gun from an unwary concealed carrier in order to do some violence? Just do the same shiat they do when you try and bring anything else you can't have in your carry-on, which is to check your luggage. I myself have forgotten my chef's roll in my backpack, didn't mean I was going to go all Donner Party on my fellow passengers.
 
