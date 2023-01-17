 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Not News: Police chase last more than a hour Fark: suspect was driving a John Deere at 20MPH   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 10:38 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We just assume he's drunk right?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was that "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" blaring in the background?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got a 14 speed Ford don't go that fast. I don't think
 
scrumpox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now give us the straight story...
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Almost as bad as a high school classmate of mine trying to run down a deputy with a combine
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The chase continued onto old highway 421, where spike strips were deployed just before Food Lion. After hitting the strips the tractor driver continued across 421 intersection onto old 421 heading toward Parkway School. After law enforcement shot out the back right tire in the area of JW Hampton's shop, the tractor driver then turned onto Corbett McNeil Road.

Huh, and I thought shooting out the tires was just a TV show thing.
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: We just assume he's drunk right?


The ghost of George Jones strikes again!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The chase would have gone on longer but the perp ran out of meth?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can't stop a tractor with stop-strips, the rubber is more than inch thick.

They are going to need two other tractors and a heavy chain. And a cross-street.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The chase continued onto old highway 421, where spike strips were deployed just before Food Lion. After hitting the strips the tractor driver continued across 421 intersection onto old 421 heading toward Parkway School. After law enforcement shot out the back right tire in the area of JW Hampton's shop, the tractor driver then turned onto Corbett McNeil Road.

Huh, and I thought shooting out the tires was just a TV show thing.


It's easier when the tires are six feet tall.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boone!  My cousin lives there.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Almost as bad as a high school classmate of mine trying to run down a deputy with a combine


Alrighty then. That is enough internets for the day.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy thought he'd easily harvest profits from his crime spree, but then somebody called the crops. Looks like he's about to reap what he sew. Oh deere.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean... Ukraine's farmers are stealing tanks with their tractors, I don't see why resisting some local yokels for an hour is all that big of an accomplishment...
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not much happens in Boone otherwise?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He jumped out of the tractor after destroying a couple cars and hitting a church, charged at police with a knife... and was tased.  Give. Me. A. Farking. Break.  I guess you need 94% white people in a town before the police feel safe enough not to kill them.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So where does that pickup truck in the video fit in? Were they trying to use it to perform a PIT maneuver on the tractor? Was the tractor stolen in an incident of Grand Theft Farm Equipment or was the driver of the tractor just drunk?

/I have questions
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Suspect is White! I repeat, White!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.