(WTOP)   Virginia gun-buyers cry out, "BUT I'M MAD NOW"   (wtop.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most fits of anger only last about 20 mins, so time is of the essence.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe we should ultrasound their junk and show pictures of kids blown apart by AR-15s.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's wrong with the NICS system for background checks?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: Maybe we should ultrasound their junk and show pictures of kids blown apart by AR-15s.


Put their nuts in a mammogram machine
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shall not be infringed....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's not how freedom works."

Where do people get this shiat?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Shall not be infringed....


and it says fark all about buying
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you'll have to wait before you can shoot 'those people'
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: enry: Maybe we should ultrasound their junk and show pictures of kids blown apart by AR-15s.

Put their nuts in a mammogram machine


Naw - too large of a machine for too small a target.  Just use a panini press, np
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It doesn't help," Van Cleave argued. "California has a 10-day waiting period, and every time you turn around, there's major crime going on out there."

Every chucklefark being able to get a gun as a free prize in a cereal box from YOUR damn state sure as fark isn't helping, now is it?
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just "one idiot" ruining things for the rest of you gun-humping stupid f**kwits. I'm also pretty sure that a lot of guns used to commit crimes in states with waiting periods actually came from states without any restrictions.

/yes, I RTFA
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Cleave said it wasn't fair that one "idiot" could influence policy in such a significant way.

this level of irony made my head hurt
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy protests one crazy guy shouldn't affect gun policy...

(Insert Wayne LaPierre jpg here.)
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: It's not just "one idiot" ruining things for the rest of you gun-humping stupid f**kwits. I'm also pretty sure that a lot of guns used to commit crimes in states with waiting periods actually came from states without any restrictions.

/yes, I RTFA


https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-crime-shooting-guns-illinois-gun-laws/11937013/
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, put 'em up!

I thought firearms were about hunting and protecting your family.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also this month, after arguing with his girlfriend a man opened fire, killing a 3-year-old girl in Prince William County.

As a father of three kids, I can't tell you how much this pisses me off. I hate guns, but mostly hate the idiots that use them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: What's wrong with the NICS system for background checks?


Mark Harmon and LL Cool J can only do so much.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: mistahtom: Shall not be infringed....

and it says fark all about buying


Shame whoever sold you your Internet connection didn't have the same objection
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: What's wrong with the NICS system for background checks?


13 states, including Florida, do not participate in NICS, meaning that while they can access the system to perform checks, NICS can not access their systems directly, meaning that if you want to check all the states and territories you have to have time for an inspector to check all 13 non-participating states.

Furthermore, while an NICS check does tell you about someone's criminal history, so long as they did not commit a crime in one of those 13 states, or overseas, it doesn't tell you about their current state of mind.  People who are either suicidal or angry enough that they are planning on killing someone are often acting impulsively, and a cooling off period can help them to decide they don't actually want to go through with it.  Of course that also means the gun dealer, and the manufacturer lose a sale and the gun lobby doesn't like the idea of losing any sales.

Just as the First Amendment doesn't allow you to shout "fire" in a crowded theater, the 2nd amendment does not require us to let every criminal, mentally incompetent, and rage monster have a gun.  The key phrase is "a well regulated militia."  Criminals, the mentally ill, and people with impulsive anger issues do not make for a well regulated anything, so it would be reasonable to deny the right to firearm ownership to those who are not themselves reasonable.

Personally, I think you should have to have a license to get a gun, just like you need one to drive a car or to fly an airplane, and like flying an airplane, you should have to get clearance from an ATF approved doctor and therapist.  My experience is that about a third of all gun owners have no business owning guns, and that is coming from someone who shoots on gun ranges, owns firearms, and worked in law enforcement, and used to be a kool-aid drinking conservative on this issue until he realized one day that the pro-gun side was insane to let emotionally unstable man-babies have guns.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Shall not be infringed....


You gun nuts always seem to forget that whole "Well Regulated Militia" part.

Letting anyone without a check to get a gun seems like poor regulation.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Waiting is Hard.mp4
Youtube -KJPP7GkuPU
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Van Cleave said it wasn't fair that one "idiot" could influence policy in such a significant way.

this level of irony made my head hurt


A Virginia six year old shot his teacher in front of the class just last week.  What does it take to wake them up?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"....my cold, dead, chicken fingers..."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gun nuts are crazy people.
It's good to keep guns away from them.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Shall not be infringed....


"A well-regulated Militia . . ."

And what is a Militia?

Article I, Section 8, Clause 16 (enumerated powers of the legislative branch):
"To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;"

So, your right to bear arms is to be understood in the context of a state militia organized, armed, and disciplined under the direction of Congress, trained and led by officers appointed by your state government.

. . . unless you think broad swathes of the Constitution are just decorative, which you may.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: mistahtom: Shall not be infringed....

"A well-regulated Militia . . ."

And what is a Militia?

Article I, Section 8, Clause 16 (enumerated powers of the legislative branch):
"To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;"

So, your right to bear arms is to be understood in the context of a state militia organized, armed, and disciplined under the direction of Congress, trained and led by officers appointed by your state government.

. . . unless you think broad swathes of the Constitution are just decorative, which you may.


As he is an idiot, then yes. Yes he does
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: mistahtom: Shall not be infringed....

and it says fark all about buying


"Buy a $1500 pencil and get a free gun"
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: What's wrong with the NICS system for background checks?


It's easily hacked.

laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 500x344]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: edmo: [Fark user image 500x344]

[i.redd.it image 850x848]


Yep. That's enough internet for today.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Millions of people in Virginia are going to have their rights curtailed because one idiot bought a gun and did something with it the same day? That's not how freedom works."

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Joy shares their pain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Karma Chameleon: Van Cleave said it wasn't fair that one "idiot" could influence policy in such a significant way.

this level of irony made my head hurt

A Virginia six year old shot his teacher in front of the class just last week.  What does it take to wake them up?


Getting shot in the face?
 
Mi-5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Buying weapons in Virginia is ridiculously easy. Waiting 3 days is nothing, and if you can't wait that long, you aren't fit to own a gun. Period.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mi-5: Buying weapons in Virginia is ridiculously easy. Waiting 3 days is nothing, and if you can't wait that long, you aren't fit to own a gun. Period.


Motive is forever, but opportunity is fleeting.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: edmo: [Fark user image 500x344]

[i.redd.it image 850x848]


I'm so glad that I'm educated.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



And because it apparently needs repeating: Well regulated.
 
