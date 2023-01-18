 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Anti-tank weapons are not allowed in airline checked luggage, even if it is only used for hunting. Unclear if allowed in carry-on. Yes, it was Texas   (ktla.com) divider line
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How stupid can you be? Do you realize how much it costs to check baggage?
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now how will he keep his home safe?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tymast: now how will he keep his home safe?


With a deactivated prop gun?

Tfa clearly states it was just a display item, not a functional firearm.

There are TONS of WW2 history buffs, who collect/sell historical weapons.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So by de-militarized they mean it's been rendered non-functional, right?  Because I really hate to think there's a class of anti-tank weapon that's considered non-military.  "Oh, don't worry, this is just a civilian-grade rocket launcher"

And if it's been made non-functional then shouldn't it no longer be considered a weapon?  That being said, that really seems like the sort of thing you should ship to your destination instead flying with it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No one claimed it

/Wonder why?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: So by de-militarized they mean it's been rendered non-functional, right?  Because I really hate to think there's a class of anti-tank weapon that's considered non-military.  "Oh, don't worry, this is just a civilian-grade rocket launcher"

And if it's been made non-functional then shouldn't it no longer be considered a weapon?  That being said, that really seems like the sort of thing you should ship to your destination instead flying with it.


Yes. Demilitarized means non-functional.

He probably didn't want to ship it ahead of himself because it's worth several thousand dollars as a collectable.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: And if it's been made non-functional then shouldn't it no longer be considered a weapon?  That being said, that really seems like the sort of thing you should ship to your destination instead flying with it.


The TSA most likely isn't able to determine whether a firearm has been made non-functional.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Neondistraction: So by de-militarized they mean it's been rendered non-functional, right?  Because I really hate to think there's a class of anti-tank weapon that's considered non-military.  "Oh, don't worry, this is just a civilian-grade rocket launcher"

And if it's been made non-functional then shouldn't it no longer be considered a weapon?  That being said, that really seems like the sort of thing you should ship to your destination instead flying with it.

Yes. Demilitarized means non-functional.

He probably didn't want to ship it ahead of himself because it's worth several thousand dollars as a collectable.


Consider how securely you can pack a collectible in a crate vs. how little protection you can provide a carry-on item.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Spermbot: The Official Fark Cajun: Neondistraction: So by de-militarized they mean it's been rendered non-functional, right?  Because I really hate to think there's a class of anti-tank weapon that's considered non-military.  "Oh, don't worry, this is just a civilian-grade rocket launcher"

And if it's been made non-functional then shouldn't it no longer be considered a weapon?  That being said, that really seems like the sort of thing you should ship to your destination instead flying with it.

Yes. Demilitarized means non-functional.

He probably didn't want to ship it ahead of himself because it's worth several thousand dollars as a collectable.

Consider how securely you can pack a collectible in a crate vs. how little protection you can provide a carry-on item.


Well, possibly.
 
PTRDude
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Neondistraction: And if it's been made non-functional then shouldn't it no longer be considered a weapon?  That being said, that really seems like the sort of thing you should ship to your destination instead flying with it.

The TSA most likely isn't able to determine whether a firearm has been made non-functional.


The bar welded through the bore, massive hole in the chamber, and torch cuts should have been a giveaway.
There are ATFE specs on how they are to be deactivated. As a recoilless rifle there is nothing blocking the view through it.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The TSA confiscated a tube with some bits hanging off it, that's literally all a demilled recoilless rifle is.
 
