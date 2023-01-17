 Skip to content
(MSN)   When Dr Heimlich becomes your executioner   (msn.com)
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The prisoner was awaiting her execution. So, there is no need to get choked up about her death.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Executioner: "Hey...do I still get paid???"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a peanut butter sandwich?

files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was actually Haimmuriku-sensei.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where my mind went to begin.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact. It's not the Heimlich maneuver anymore. It's now called the abdominal thrust because of Dr. Heimlichs controversial views.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After hearing about her death, Maruyama's son said he was "surprised that a death row inmate died in this way," the Daily Star reported.
"I think it's been taking too long for her to be executed," he added.

Is it me, or does that seem pretty cold? I mean, they may be a murderer but they're still a parent.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japanese execution chambers look like their restaurants.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm guessing she wasn't exactly mother of the year... cause like, you know, the murders and everything.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Fun fact. It's not the Heimlich maneuver anymore. It's now called the abdominal thrust because of Dr. Heimlichs controversial views.


??? Really? I got 5 bucks on Eugenics proponent. Heimlich sounds pretty Germanish.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I honestly had no idea that Japan has the death penalty.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Looking into the case, she may have killed as many as six people, but Japan is weird about death row.  They don't tell
the condemned till the day of and I
don't know their timing. they only hanged the Aum Shinrikyo guy recently, and he was responsible for the subway nerve gas attack and dozens of separate murders in the 90's, so they might drag their feet.
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I remember that. Security got freaked out on the military base I was living on when I was a kid even though it was nowhere near there. Hushed tones and all that jazz followed.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Not a fan of thrusting in certain places?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Inquiring minds want to. know
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

There's a push in general to take names off things that need to be descriptive. He might have had a few quirks from today's view, but he wasn't anything like eugenic. And abdominal thrust translates.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gnosis301: It was actually Haimmuriku-sensei.


+1
Having lived there for a bit, that should have been in my headline.

/subby
//heimlicher German
///enjoyed many things Japanese
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You're gonna make me google this, aren't you?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedApe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures

They tried to save her life so they could kill her correctly?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What was the "food" she was eating?  Was it mochi?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This all sounds like a Shōhei Imamura movie
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Just googled it myself, and it wasn't euqenics like I thought at first.  Dude discredited and published false info on back blows to clear breathing obstructions, as well as going hard into alternative medicine.

Add in his son calling him a con man and fraud and yeah, seems like a guy you might want to seperate from.
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't know Japanese got chubby.  While in prison.
 
