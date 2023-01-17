 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Thousands of electric school buses roll out in districts nationwide. These buses are said to be cleaner and quieter, but will likely be neither as long as junior high kids are riding them   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now, bus drivers will be hearing the students instead of hearing the diesel engines.
Prepare for a future shortage of bus drivers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rooney eats it.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can GPS-track my kids' bus with a smartphone app... or I can just listen for the distant screaming.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Alabama:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Now, bus drivers will be hearing the students instead of hearing the diesel engines.
Prepare for a future shortage of bus drivers.


Or a future excess of drunk bus drivers.

(Or the normal amount.  Been a while since I rode a bus.)
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Now, bus drivers will be hearing the students instead of hearing the diesel engines.
Prepare for a future shortage of bus drivers.


Or an increase in Driver-on-student violence.

Diesel powered school buses were always the least efficient fuel economy design for the job, but the truth is that with an overhaul every 250K - 300,000 miles and decent rustproofing, you could keep using them for like 70 years if you really wanted to, and that does pay for itself over time. The pollution on the other hand is outrageous for the low level of work accomplished.

Serious question: WILL THERE FINALLY BE SEATBELTS IN THE DAMN THINGS?!?
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BUT HOW WILL MY KID BE ABLE TO RIDE ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR THE WASHINGTON DC SENIOR TRIP??????
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  
IDK. From about 2nd to 5th one of my bus drivers used to hand out candy as we were getting on Because that is exactly what mom wants when i got home. Petey and his younger brother all high on the supercool.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dodo David: Now, bus drivers will be hearing the students instead of hearing the diesel engines.
Prepare for a future shortage of bus drivers.


"future"
Haven't you realized yet--the future is now

bus driver shortage rages on
How a Nationwide School Bus Driver Shortage Affects Our Children
 
