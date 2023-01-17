 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   Presumably the five-year-old was sober   (wsmv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nashville?
Don't bet on it, Subby
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom taught me at 5 to drive.  In her lap. On the Texas highway to  Corpus Christi
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people are worried about the younger generation.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get gud, noob.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dummy - if he had the sense to let the kid play with a gun instead, half of FarKKK.com would be in here defending him.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I let my 8yo son do donuts in a giant, pole-less lot with my 928 while his mother got her nails done.
 
Carthax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ya know, I've been drunk more than once.

I've even been drunk and got behind the wheel of a car to move it from one part of a parking lot to another, well after midnight.

I ran into a light pole that evening, too, moving my car 250 yards in a well-lit parking lot.  ::sigh::

...but I have never, EVER been so drunk as to try and put a 5-year-old behind the wheel of a car.

I mean, seriously, I've got a 7-year-old son.  I remember him at 5 years old, man, and he wasn't ready.  Jesus Effing Christ, people!

/he still isn't ready
//haven't been that drunk since
///THREE!
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kid was under the influence of juice boxes.
 
