One car-bomb costs drunk woman 10 million dollars in damages. Additionally, the added regret of sitting through a Marilyn Manson concert
    More: Dumbass, Alcoholic beverage, Marilyn Manson, Daniella Leis, Breach of contract, court claims, Law, Driving under the influence, Damages  
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "This month, she and father Shawn Leis filed a lawsuit against Ovations Ontario Food Services, the company that distributed the hooch. They claim that the libations purveyor shares liability for the blast on the grounds that staffers "ejected Leis from the venue while failing to take steps to ensure she would not drive home," according to the legal documents."

I suspect that the defendant will still be standing once this lawsuit is at an end.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have no responsibility once she leaves.

She owes a neighborhood a new neighborhood, and daddy a new car.
 
Valter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "This month, she and father Shawn Leis filed a lawsuit against Ovations Ontario Food Services, the company that distributed the hooch. They claim that the libations purveyor shares liability for the blast on the grounds that staffers "ejected Leis from the venue while failing to take steps to ensure she would not drive home," according to the legal documents."

I suspect that the defendant will still be standing once this lawsuit is at an end.


Um what. Every purveyor of alcohol would be guilty.

I have to presume the lawsuit was filed by an insurance company. This can't be something a regular old drunk would do.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not even once
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ban public drinking.

People should drink at home, alone, and in the dark.  Like gxd intended.

Problem solved.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It usually just costs one pint of guineas, one shot of kalua, one shot of Bailey's.

/tastes like chocolate milk
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They have no responsibility once she leaves.

She owes a neighborhood a new neighborhood, and daddy a new car.


I'm not entirely sure how Canada works with their control boards, but dram laws are a real thing.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban public drinking.

People should drink at home, alone, and in the dark.  Like gxd intended.

Problem solved.


If you can't drink at a Marilyn Manson concert why would anybody go?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban public drinking.

People should drink at home, alone, and in the dark.  Like gxd intended.

Problem solved.


I'm doing my part
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban public drinking.

People should drink at home, alone, and in the dark.  Like gxd intended.

Problem solved.


User name noted for posterity.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, if you're going to get a DUI and damage some property, might as well go big.
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been a jagerbomb.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a little ridiculous. I was always taught that there are consequences for my actions. If I choose to have drink after drink, then choose to get behind the wheel, I think it's mostly, if not all, my fault. I can't blame anyone for that. Well, maybe Marilyn Manson.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ifky: Could have been worse. Could have been a jagerbomb.
[i.makeagif.com image 320x240]


I forgot all about that Jagerbomb guy. 😅
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's gonna get laughed out of court. The venue tossed her because she was hammered - their responsibility for her actions should've ended at their door.

It shouldn't be a bar's job to babysit you after you leave the bar.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She blew up a Ford Fusion? They are lucky there was no chain reaction
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like the daddy for the little princess was able to convince a lawyer to help him try  financially recover

Meanwhile the lawyer is laughing to his partners about all the billable hours
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: That's a little ridiculous. I was always taught that there are consequences for my actions. If I choose to have drink after drink, then choose to get behind the wheel, I think it's mostly, if not all, my fault. I can't blame anyone for that. Well, maybe Marilyn Manson.


Right? So. That means the bar had no choice.  And  the stupid baker needs to make me a cake that is for my gay movie nite.

????????? Can't have it both ways.

Also. You're saying the bar can serve people till they die?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a piece of shiat of a human being and her father.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Right? So. That means the bar had no choice.  And  the stupid baker needs to make me a cake that is for my gay movie nite.

????????? Can't have it both ways.

Also. You're saying the bar can serve people till they die?

Nah, man. The bar had a choice. They can lose their liquor license if they're not responsible with it. It can both ways, it just seems like she doesn't want to take part in the responsibility.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This happened about a block from my work. The article fails to mention she was so blind drunk she drove about 5km going the wrong way on a one-way street before hitting the house and causing the gas explosion.

As for blaming the venue I suspect we'll find that other people bought the drinks for her.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: waxbeans:

Right? So. That means the bar had no choice.  And  the stupid baker needs to make me a cake that is for my gay movie nite.

????????? Can't have it both ways.

Also. You're saying the bar can serve people till they die?

Nah, man. The bar had a choice. They can lose their liquor license if they're not responsible with it. It can both ways, it just seems like she doesn't want to take part in the responsibility.


I'm sure she's facing DWI shiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: This happened about a block from my work. The article fails to mention she was so blind drunk she drove about 5km going the wrong way on a one-way street before hitting the house and causing the gas explosion.

As for blaming the venue I suspect we'll find that other people bought the drinks for her.


Jfc. Why don't bar look at you before you leave?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert, there's some insurance money involved.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ovations Ontario Food Services?

OOFS?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure you're right. 10 million in damage and injured 7 people. I can't imagine her NOT being charged with something. She'll have to face at least some consequences.  What happens to the neighborhood she destroyed?
Good insurance?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tyrosine: This happened about a block from my work. The article fails to mention she was so blind drunk she drove about 5km going the wrong way on a one-way street before hitting the house and causing the gas explosion.

As for blaming the venue I suspect we'll find that other people bought the drinks for her.

Jfc. Why don't bar look at you before you leave?


Because it wasn't a bar, it was an arena that holds 9000 people with about 20 exits. Even if they noticed she was drunk they have no legal right to hold her and they would have no way of knowing she was driving. Plus all the servers are Smart Served trained but that won't help when you have people buying for others, or if you hit other bars when walking back to your car.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This month, she and father Shawn Leis filed a lawsuit against Ovations Ontario Food Services, the company that distributed the hooch.

So that's who the pretty ones that want to get you high are.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: waxbeans: Tyrosine: This happened about a block from my work. The article fails to mention she was so blind drunk she drove about 5km going the wrong way on a one-way street before hitting the house and causing the gas explosion.

As for blaming the venue I suspect we'll find that other people bought the drinks for her.

Jfc. Why don't bar look at you before you leave?

Because it wasn't a bar, it was an arena that holds 9000 people with about 20 exits. Even if they noticed she was drunk they have no legal right to hold her and they would have no way of knowing she was driving. Plus all the servers are Smart Served trained but that won't help when you have people buying for others, or if you hit other bars when walking back to your car.


Sounds like we should limit drinking to homes.
🤷‍♂
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Yeah, I'm sure you're right. 10 million in damage and injured 7 people. I can't imagine her NOT being charged with something. She'll have to face at least some consequences.  What happens to the neighborhood she destroyed?
Good insurance?


Outcome of charges are in TFA.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Depending on what 'responsible service of alcohol' laws are in play they may be somewhat successful. Over here barstaff aren't permitted to serve intoxicated people. Also, employers often provide free rideshare account options after work functions to avoid such suits.
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: Woman facing $10 million bill desperately sues someone, anyone, to help her pay her bills, even though she has little chance of winning because she's desperate.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: waxbeans: Tyrosine: This happened about a block from my work. The article fails to mention she was so blind drunk she drove about 5km going the wrong way on a one-way street before hitting the house and causing the gas explosion.

As for blaming the venue I suspect we'll find that other people bought the drinks for her.

Jfc. Why don't bar look at you before you leave?

Because it wasn't a bar, it was an arena that holds 9000 people with about 20 exits. Even if they noticed she was drunk they have no legal right to hold her and they would have no way of knowing she was driving. Plus all the servers are Smart Served trained but that won't help when you have people buying for others, or if you hit other bars when walking back to your car.


If we don't ban public drinking, we are least need to give servers the ability to detain people.  Including the use of lethal force if the drunks resist.  For the safety of others.

Problem solved.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
10 million in damage from one car crash? The Ukrainians should fly her to Russia and provide all the SUVs she can handle.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tyrosine: waxbeans: Tyrosine: This happened about a block from my work. The article fails to mention she was so blind drunk she drove about 5km going the wrong way on a one-way street before hitting the house and causing the gas explosion.

As for blaming the venue I suspect we'll find that other people bought the drinks for her.

Jfc. Why don't bar look at you before you leave?

Because it wasn't a bar, it was an arena that holds 9000 people with about 20 exits. Even if they noticed she was drunk they have no legal right to hold her and they would have no way of knowing she was driving. Plus all the servers are Smart Served trained but that won't help when you have people buying for others, or if you hit other bars when walking back to your car.

Sounds like we should limit drinking to homes.
🤷‍♂


Agreed.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Zero personal responsibility.
 
silverjets
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, TOTALLY someone  else's fault that she got so pissed drunk she drove a car the wrong way down a one way street, crashed into house, severed a gas line and caused the house to blow up.   Totally.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Outcome of charges are in TFA.

Leis subsequently pled guilty to four counts of impaired driving, and was slapped with a three-year prison sentence in 2021

.
Ah, there it is.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: waxbeans:

Right? So. That means the bar had no choice.  And  the stupid baker needs to make me a cake that is for my gay movie nite.

????????? Can't have it both ways.

Also. You're saying the bar can serve people till they die?

Nah, man. The bar had a choice. They can lose their liquor license if they're not responsible with it. It can both ways, it just seems like she doesn't want to take part in the responsibility.


Three years in prison isn't exactly walking away scot-free.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, we really should be factoring in the power stack in this.  Are the servers higher on the power stack matrix?  It appears that the womxn isn't a white Christian male.  I bet the venue owners are.  Therefore they oppressed her into blowing up the neighborhood.  Make them pay.

Problem solved.  Case closed.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Yeah, I'm sure you're right. 10 million in damage and injured 7 people. I can't imagine her NOT being charged with something. She'll have to face at least some consequences.  What happens to the neighborhood she destroyed?
Good insurance?


She is actually in prison now, serving a three year sentence.   But I get how there's no way a person could know that except by reading the article.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Raoul Eaton:Three years in prison isn't exactly walking away scot-free.

Yeah, I just discovered that. Three years is okay, I guess. I'll have opinionated mercy on her.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zerkalo: [Fark user image image 225x225]

Not even once


That's why a have a police record.
 
Luse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
10 mil in damages from a a car accident? Was she driving a fertilizer truck?

FTFA: "crashed her Ford Fusion"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LiberalConservative: Depending on what 'responsible service of alcohol' laws are in play they may be somewhat successful. Over here barstaff aren't permitted to serve intoxicated people. Also, employers often provide free rideshare account options after work functions to avoid such suits.


They ejected her from the venue once they realized she was too drunk. They'll be fine.
 
