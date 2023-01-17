 Skip to content
The world's oldest person silver medalist gets upgraded to gold
13
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Being catholic does a body good I guess.

Unless your a small boy
 
Target Builder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As someone who had a brief reign as World's Youngest Person I extend my congratulations to them.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OMG! Why does this keep happening?
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She just turned 18. How sad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skybird659: OMG! Why does this keep happening?


It's a rando thing
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Returned to sender, unopened.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just lost my mom at the young age of 101, going through her things and its taking a while because she had a LOT of stuff, hundreds of pounds of pictures, art, dishes, knickknacks, furniture, and seasonal decorations, enough stuff that we all learned how much work that much stuff takes and vowed to not do that to each other when we pass.
Have to wonder what kind of quality of life there is that far along, mom was definitel6y ready for dad to come and get her, she said so several times...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skybird659: OMG! Why does this keep happening?


Bono is probably clapping again.
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Just lost my mom at the young age of 101, going through her things and its taking a while because she had a LOT of stuff, hundreds of pounds of pictures, art, dishes, knickknacks, furniture, and seasonal decorations, enough stuff that we all learned how much work that much stuff takes and vowed to not do that to each other when we pass.
Have to wonder what kind of quality of life there is that far along, mom was definitel6y ready for dad to come and get her, she said so several times...


I used to joke with my mother that I didn't want to inherit her enormous salt and pepper shaker collection.

Now it's just dad and he doesn't want to get rid of anything because "memories" and I'll wind up with it all. Including the salt and pepper shakers.
 
Vegan T-Rex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since they started tracking this, no one had ever died at 118 before. Some Wikipedia-hole took me to the oldest living person page a few months ago, I had that thought, and immediately felt responsible for jinxing her.

/my bad guys
//easily had several golden weeks left, if not for me
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She didn't look a day over 89. If I could only look 30 years younger than my actual age when I'm 50.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When you look at the ages on the list of longest lived people, the top four including this one are sus. I mean, the gap between #4 and #5 is well over a year. From #5 and on, there is no gap more than 100 days.

And the #1 on the list is beyond sus with a claim of 3 years older than #2. It's just nonsense. Pretty obvious that Jeanne Calment was in fact Calment's daughter taking on her identity.
 
