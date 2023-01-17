 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Britain is screwed according to Russian TV. Correction, British are NOT getting screwed according to Russian TV   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, do the punters take the train to the hookers, of do the hookers take the train to the punters? Can Uber Eats or Doordash move into this market?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Apparently British brothels make 15-35,000 pounds a week at the minimum according to Russia.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We can fix this, farkers!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Apparently British brothels make 15-35,000 pounds a week at the minimum according to Russia.


Look, I know the Brits are catching up to us here in the States, but I don't think they're quite that heavy yet.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex workers in the UK still make more than sex workers in Russia where all they get for a F&S is potato
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The economic power of Britains sex industry is shrinking, but then it is bit cold...
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Sex workers in the UK still make more than sex workers in Russia where all they get for a F&S is potato


Yes, but is large, glorious potato
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If this report was legit, she'd refer to them as "knocking shops".
 
Oak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bring me Nigella; I'll fix this.

/DNRTFA
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: The Exit Stencilist: Sex workers in the UK still make more than sex workers in Russia where all they get for a F&S is potato

Yes, but is large, glorious potato


You get potato? Luxury!!
In Far East, we get fish entrails.
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Apparently British brothels make 15-35,000 pounds a week at the minimum according to Russia.


Did they check the receipts?

/don't link the Heil
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Olga Skabeyeva Looks like she knows a lot about brothels.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somewhat more concerning is that the sex industry in Britain is reporting its weekly earnings per brothel to Russian state media.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Side from being a horrible Daily Mail link, I don't understand the point of the report. Are the state of UK brothels important to Russian viewers?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like this Olga Skabeyeva is the Tucker Carlson of Russian TV, at those times when Tucker Carlson isn't on Russian TV.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What an English prostitute may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this a problem because the Russian mob runs the brothels and they're being squeezed by Putin for more 'tributes'?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
aren't we supposed to read anything Russia says as projection?

therefore, it's the Russian whores that are suffering, and that's a shame.
 
Kar98
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Sex workers in the UK still make more than sex workers in Russia where all they get for a F&S is potato


Also, sex workers in the UK aren't advertising themselves in a used truck magazine as graduates of St Petersburg Technical University looking for strong dumb American in need of beautiful and smart Russian bride, only to file a "help he's beating me!" exception while essentially still on the plane to Nebraska to speed up their path to US citizenship.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this some weird dig at the Brits for them not to be inundated with Russian whores?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a rough 45
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh
Never knew Dog the Bounty Hunter had a twin sister
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I find it all too amusing to see the Daily Mail have a go at a different journalism outlet for dishonest, jingoistic shiat-stirring.
 
