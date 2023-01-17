 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Internet goes wild over McDonald's meat delivery, is a little horse from all the screaming   (foxla.com) divider line
33
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aussies don't mind little horses at their McDonalds, they already eat every animal that tries to kill them.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if someone ever asks me "is that a horse in your car?" while staring directly at and recording the horse in my car, I'm going to say 'no'.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happened in Tuggerah, a suburb of the Central Coast of New South Wales

A horse that good, you don't eat all at once.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bad pic but the best i could do at the time as we headed to Disney World just before Christmas. This is north of Orlando somewhere. I shoulds done a video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donna Bevan said she'd pulled into McDonald's in to buy a frozen Coke when she noticed what she first thought was a "huge white dog" in the other car.

What is that!!!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Donna Bevan said she'd pulled into McDonald's in to buy a frozen Coke when she noticed what she first thought was a "huge white dog" in the other car.

What is that!!!


you're not going to believe what it is.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Subby, a "Top Secret reference is always welcomed.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Donna Bevan said she'd pulled into McDonald's in to buy a frozen Coke when she noticed what she first thought was a "huge white dog" in the other car.

What is that!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pony up for a burger.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rock & Roll McDonald's"
Youtube GDFaEBjA7PU
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macdonalds always leaves me a little 🐎
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Li'l Sebastian faked his own death and went to Australia. Being the shining star of Pawnee was just too much pressure for a tiny horse
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: It's a bad pic but the best i could do at the time as we headed to Disney World just before Christmas. This is north of Orlando somewhere. I shoulds done a video.

[Fark user image image 600x346]


I don't know. Looks more like a sasquatch.

/note that I didn't say "bigfoot"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: if someone ever asks me "is that a horse in your car?" while staring directly at and recording the horse in my car, I'm going to say 'no'.


I'm going to turn around and say "Where the Hell did you come from? Where the hell is Susie?"
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like a train in the night
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eddie's horse

Eddie Van Halen rare footage pre-concerts (elephant and horse guitar tricks)
Youtube N4Q_15m9vbQ
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet that mini-horse doesn't have mini-horse poops.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wax_on: mini-horse poops.


there's the name of my Taylor Swift/Miley Cyrus mash-up cover band.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
not impressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's Just a Little Horse
Youtube SmfglOvNhMk
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NSFW:
The Rubberbandits - Horse Outside
Youtube ljPFZrRD3J8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus at Mcdonalds
Youtube RmO0RGtQdx4
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wax_on: I bet that mini-horse doesn't have mini-horse poops.


What kind of farked up hick ass casino do you go to?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The driver was just showing the McDonald's staff the next crop of McRibs.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man in Horse Mask Interrupts Hurricane Sandy News Coverage - October 29, 2012
Youtube 6z9cvpCQdo0



horse mask guy approves
 
face90
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Pony - Seinfeld
Youtube z3ik4qJBoPk
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: wax_on: I bet that mini-horse doesn't have mini-horse poops.

What kind of farked up hick ass casino do you go to?


It doesn't sound that far off from Cow Bingo.
 
