Florida woman zips husband up in suitcase to die while playing hide-and-seek
31
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Murder, Sarah Boone, death of Jorge Torres Jr., Coroner, Boone's attorney, Constable, According to Jim  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she won?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga


Shouldn't that be...MFGA?

Make
Florida
Great
Again
 
jonas opines
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, it sucks that checked baggage isn't free but it's still less than the price of a ticket
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should hear her out. I feel like there's a demon here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If this keeps up, the government will get involved and suitcases will get more expensive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
people that age play hide and seek?

I mean, I can see playing some drunken game with forfeits at a house party... but two adults alone?

nttawwt
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why I always carry a knife. Cut my way out of shiat. This is a claustrophobic nightmare.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am rapidly approaching the middle ground of being amazed that people are stupid enough to record themselves committing murder.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't Box Me In
Youtube 3Ol2rxnkW_w
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I am rapidly approaching the middle ground of being amazed that people are stupid enough to record themselves committing murder.


I'm a little impressed at how many bad ideas piled up to create this situation
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: people are stupid enough to record themselves committing murder


Playing stupid games gets you crazy prizes and double those prizes when you film yourself.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: This is why I always carry a knife. Cut my way out of shiat. This is a claustrophobic nightmare.


where do you keep your knife when playing adult hide-n-seek?

hide in cheek?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't decide if this reminds me more of The Tell-Tale Heart or The Cask of Amontillado.
 
gaspode
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Read the whole thing, its pretty sad stuff, basically abusive relationship and a lot of drugs = revenge murder
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Any bets this misadventure started in bed? She looks like she's off the Hot/Crazy scale and he was looking for mind blowing experience.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a sex thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: We should hear her out.


To wrongs, don't equal a right. I feel sorry she was abused by that asshat, she murdered him, which makes her no better than he was.

It's sad, it really is.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I am rapidly approaching the middle ground of being amazed that people are stupid enough to record themselves committing murder.


This has a really weird feel to it. It mentions she passed out on the bed and didn't have any memory of taking the videos. So obvi, loooooooota booze involved.

That, coupled with the BWS plea, really makes this a sticky situation.

/Manslaughter? Totes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was the video vertical or horizontal?

She should be judged primarily on that fact.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Alexa, play The Funeral March of the Marionettes on banjos."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Eat The Placenta: This is why I always carry a knife. Cut my way out of shiat. This is a claustrophobic nightmare.

where do you keep your knife when playing adult hide-n-seek?

hide in cheek?


Heh. Nah, man. In my right pocket. I call it "Bury," as in Bury the Blade.
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man In A Suitcase
Youtube cnDBowy9gNU
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: We should hear her out. I feel like there's a demon here.

[Fark user image 743x833]


Dude looks like a forensically reconstructed skull.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, after your divorce, you always have this to look forward to:
When Boone found Torres unresponsive in the suitcase she told deputies she called her ex-husband who lives a few minutes away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: We should hear her out. I feel like there's a demon here.

[Fark user image 743x833]


took me a while to figure it out.

It's his soulless eyes. Look deep, there's no soul in there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: she called her ex-husband who lives a few minutes away.


and he was the only one with brains...."Call 911"

and you know he had to scream it to her a few times...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They probably got in a huge fight
He died
She put him in the suitcase
Then thought up the hide and seek game
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: They probably got in a huge fight
He died
She put him in the suitcase
Then thought up the hide and seek game


The video showed him trying to get out.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Boone's attorney, Frank Bankowitz, appeared virtually at the meeting"

So, not quite at the meeting but he went to a different meeting that was pretty much identical.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stevenvictx: They probably got in a huge fight
He died
She put him in the suitcase
Then thought up the hide and seek game


Except she took two videos of him inside the suitcase, where he was saying he couldn't breathe. And she is heard on the video saying "Yeah, that's what you do when you choke me". It's all in the article.

She may have fully intended on killing him, but it sounds like she just wanted to punish him. And then she passed out on the bed and he suffocated. So, it's probably manslaughter, not murder. She wanted to teach him a lesson, and he's dead... but it doesn't sound like he was the greatest person to begin with.
 
