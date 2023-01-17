 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento) Dump me? Well I'm gonna dump you too. With this here pickup truck (kcra.com)
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that the man didn't destroy the toilets in the house. Otherwise, nobody will be able to take a dump.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's attempted murder right there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're getting a divorce.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Could we maybe try a counselor first?"
 
Stimied in a Rut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
45 minutes for the cops to show up? Another stellar performance
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd like to pay spousal support, but I can't get hired anywhere because this video comes up when they Yahooglebing my name.

Sorry you're homeless too, but at least you're single.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby didn't read the article either.
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sisqo - Thong Song (Official Music Video)
Youtube Oai1V7kaFBk
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did someone says dumpy?

thedrawplay.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
🤷‍♂
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought the LA cops showing up late af thing was a myth.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I thought the LA cops showing up late af thing was a myth.


Donut shops are very far apart in LA.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She should have known better than to fall for one of these guys...

Onyx - Slam
Youtube 7ADgCeYJMN4
 
