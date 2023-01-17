 Skip to content
(Korea Herald)   Want to see an extreme overreaction at a store for being denied a plastic bag?   (koreaherald.com) divider line
33
    More: Asinine, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea, store owner, plastic bag, Convenience store, convenience store, charges of special destruction of private property, English-language films  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What else would you expect from Worst Korea
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man rammed his car into a convenience store in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, after his request to buy a plastic bag a few months before was rejected by the store owner, police said Monday.

He stewed about his denial for a plastic bag for months before getting his revenge.  I'd say there's something a little more seriously messed up with him than his passion for polyethylene.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: A man rammed his car into a convenience store in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, after his request to buy a plastic bag a few months before was rejected by the store owner, police said Monday.

He stewed about his denial for a plastic bag for months before getting his revenge.  I'd say there's something a little more seriously messed up with him than his passion for polyethylene.


That also caught my attention. Driving into the store immediately afterwards is an overreaction, taking months to plan your revenge is the step beyond that.

/The fact that your long-planned revenge is "ram your car into the store" indicates planning isn't your forte, though.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good think they didn't say anything about the dirty fork!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand. When they took plastic bags away from Wegners and made me buy paper bags I was so angry I still act flippant to the self checkout attendant.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's getting sacked for this.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His hands got cold. That's pretty annoying. Maybe not car ramming and spitting on the clerk annoying.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image image 425x236]


But there was just one asshole?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until he finds out about the paper straws.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: A man rammed his car into a convenience store in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, after his request to buy a plastic bag a few months before was rejected by the store owner, police said Monday.

He stewed about his denial for a plastic bag for months before getting his revenge.  I'd say there's something a little more seriously messed up with him than his passion for polyethylene.


Granted the original dispute was more serious, but last year a guy near here said a car dealership sold him a lemon, so thirty six years later, he set some of their vehicles on fire. Now that's a grudge!

/ Quotable quote: "That f***er was cooking, wasn't it?"
// said the suspect to the police on seeing video of the fire
/// of course it made Fark
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I watched.  Where was the extreme part?  Seemed justified to me.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: That also caught my attention. Driving into the store immediately afterwards is an overreaction, taking months to plan your revenge is the step beyond that.


"Revenge is a dish best served cold and carried in a cloth recyclable bag."
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: He stewed about his denial for a plastic bag for months before getting his revenge.  I'd say there's something a little more seriously messed up with him than his passion for polyethylene.


He made the List!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He had a few months to think about his revenge and THATS all he came up with?

We need to get some real thinkers and dreamers back in circulation.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So am I the only 1 expecting a raging Karen video. Then disappointed when it wasnt there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 549x414]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
plastic covers for umbrellas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't, actually. Thanks for the invitation though.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: A man rammed his car into a convenience store in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, after his request to buy a plastic bag a few months before was rejected by the store owner, police said Monday.

He stewed about his denial for a plastic bag for months before getting his revenge.  I'd say there's something a little more seriously messed up with him than his passion for polyethylene.


After reading TFA, I think there's a bit more salt in his mental wounds than a simple bag denial:

The owner's family later filed a complaint with police. The owner rejected the accused man's request to settle the matter privately instead of opening a case.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know, there wouldn't be an issue with plastic bags if people weren't such assholes and disposed of them properly. But, no, most humans are a bunch of wilfully ignorant assholes and continue to throw them on the ground instead of the waste receptacle.

We are doomed by the ignorant.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: So am I the only 1 expecting a raging Karen video. Then disappointed when it wasnt there.


You are not.

Also, I read the Fark site icon as "Karen Herald" so I was doubly disappointed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See, this would never have happened in the US. Upon being denied a plastic bag, dude would have pulled out a gun and shot up the store and everyone in it right then and there. None of this delayed revenge nonsense.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: You know, there wouldn't be an issue with plastic bags if people weren't such assholes and disposed of them properly. But, no, most humans are a bunch of wilfully ignorant assholes and continue to throw them on the ground instead of the waste receptacle.

We are doomed by the ignorant.


you don't say

greenerideal.comView Full Size

thedetroitbureau.comView Full Size



/Too many people aren't just lazy bastards, but will actively go out of their way to spend time, effort and money to be the biggest douchnozzles they can possibly be.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Day_Old_Dutchie: You know, there wouldn't be an issue with plastic bags if people weren't such assholes and disposed of them properly. But, no, most humans are a bunch of wilfully ignorant assholes and continue to throw them on the ground instead of the waste receptacle.

We are doomed by the ignorant.

you don't say

[greenerideal.com image 696x386]
[thedetroitbureau.com image 850x546]


/Too many people aren't just lazy bastards, but will actively go out of their way to spend time, effort and money to be the biggest douchnozzles they can possibly be.


Rolling coal is so weird. Destroy the car and burn diesel to own someone who didn't just spend $10
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Excelsior: douchnozzles they can possibly be.


I like it when in traffic a truck like this, zooms after a red light, you know the driver put his whole foot down on the gas pedal to make all that noise and smoke..then 1000 yards up, he's got to slow down and stop for the next red light.

Now, I know that this trucks suck on gas. so it always makes me wonder.

"What kind of job does this asshat have that he can spend all that money on going to the gas station?

and are they hiring?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: A man rammed his car into a convenience store in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, after his request to buy a plastic bag a few months before was rejected by the store owner, police said Monday.

He stewed about his denial for a plastic bag for months before getting his revenge.  I'd say there's something a little more seriously messed up with him than his passion for polyethylene.


that's some dedicated fixating
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: He had a few months to think about his revenge and THATS all he came up with?

We need to get some real thinkers and dreamers back in circulation.


Well it is Worst Korea. Best Korea would obviously have better ideas.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: RedfordRenegade: He had a few months to think about his revenge and THATS all he came up with?

We need to get some real thinkers and dreamers back in circulation.

Well it is Worst Korea. Best Korea would obviously have better ideas.


They would have to ride the donated tracker from the EU or USA into the store.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: You know, there wouldn't be an issue with plastic bags if people weren't such assholes and disposed of them properly. But, no, most humans are a bunch of wilfully ignorant assholes and continue to throw them on the ground instead of the waste receptacle.

We are doomed by the ignorant.


I reused them as lunch bags, then threw them away at work.  But they still end up in a landfill.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the things my company makes is carry out bags

So they approve of this story
 
