(ITV)   There's racist graffiti and then there's the graffiti in this photo   (itv.com) divider line
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder what The Alarm ever did to them?
/Stop the Fight
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How long has the alarm been?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the alarm in the room with us now?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm alarmed
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mine is the last voice that you will ever hear

Don't be alarmed...
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ever see the video for Nicki Minaj "Pound the Alarm"? That gets stuck in your ears and eyes for days on end. I'm not linking it because I have a heart.
 
justjoeindenver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's probably gonna take less than 68 Guns to get this under control.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look, I've had neighbors leave town with their clocks still set to go off at 6am, I get his frustration. 
But vandalism is not the answer.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB/

I once saw a graffito that had obviously one read, "I HATE MUSLIMS," and someone else very cleverly added a few lines to edit it to read, "I HATE MUSEUMS."

/CSB
 
