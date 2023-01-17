 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   The person responsible for the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad is now handling the Head and Shoulders account   (ndtv.com) divider line
20
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those Tamil Protesters sure do have zest for what they are doing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can stand that much water pressure?

Seinfeld-The Shower Head
Youtube vMITcQUe-9M
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's put her in a crate and ship her there to further support them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 168x223]


Hmmm.  Repurposed Challenger joke.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Something something dancing at the revolution paraphrase ...
 
nitropissering
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sidailurch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a bonus they can use the soap to wash the pepper spray out of their eyes! If they use it, I'm not sure if other countries police get off on blinding people, maybe that's just here.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First running water they've had in a year.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a pretty cheeky response to getting blasted by the authoritahs.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: They can stand that much water pressure?

[YouTube video: Seinfeld-The Shower Head]


I had the same first thought. The water pressure from a fire hose will knock you down. Hell, the guy holding the hose has to be held up by a couple of men.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently those vehicle based water cannons are just big squirt guns.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ONE LUCKY WINNER GETS TO DRINK FROM THE FIRE HOSE!!! Stanley Spadowski's Fun House!!! UHF "My Mop!"
Youtube 2o18nAVITTA
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 168x223]

Hmmm.  Repurposed Challenger joke.


I'd originally heard it about Vic Morrow.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Billy Liar: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 168x223]

Hmmm.  Repurposed Challenger joke.

I'd originally heard it about Vic Morrow.


Princess Diana
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Kidding. Water is too expensive for poor people to wash their hair. I

n the Ghetto, as Cartman would say, you drink or you bathe but can't afford both. That's the poor man's equivelent of electrity or housing.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: cyberspacedout: They can stand that much water pressure?

[YouTube video: Seinfeld-The Shower Head]

I had the same first thought. The water pressure from a fire hose will knock you down. Hell, the guy holding the hose has to be held up by a couple of men.

[Fark user image image 425x272]

[Fark user image image 425x334]

Apparently those vehicle based water cannons are just big squirt guns.


Either that, or maybe the protesters are far enough away that the velocity and pressure have dissipated to the point that the authority types are suffering more, trying to control the hose.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you think this is impressive just wait until they bathe in rubber bullets!
 
p89tech
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, I guess the cops who can't call the protesters "smelly hippies" anymore
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cherryl taggart: Wine Sipping Elitist: cyberspacedout: They can stand that much water pressure?

[YouTube video: Seinfeld-The Shower Head]

I had the same first thought. The water pressure from a fire hose will knock you down. Hell, the guy holding the hose has to be held up by a couple of men.

[Fark user image image 425x272]

[Fark user image image 425x334]

Apparently those vehicle based water cannons are just big squirt guns.

Either that, or maybe the protesters are far enough away that the velocity and pressure have dissipated to the point that the authority types are suffering more, trying to control the hose.


The pressure coming out of a fire hydrant is insane when channelled through a narrow fire hose - and those photos don't even show how forceful the hoses were.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birmingham_campaign#Fire_hoses_and_police_dogs

That shiat was just inhumane. It's a good thing water cannons aren't quite as strong.
 
