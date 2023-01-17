 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It just seems like there is some kind of lesson to be learned here   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1496 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 1:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson is that there will always be content for new episodes of Ridiculousness.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What are the people who run in from the right doing?  It almost kills 2 people, one almost dead guy falls over the mess and they're ... sprinting right at a piece of splintered wood?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: What are the people who run in from the right doing?  It almost kills 2 people, one almost dead guy falls over the mess and they're ... sprinting right at a piece of splintered wood?


Free wood man.
 
buster_v
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, would it have sucked to be that guy who ran away, but almost got clobbered anyway
 
Eravior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I believe the lesson is that the tree will fall the same way every time this is greenlit.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The lesson here is: A fakeout, done with impeccable comic timing, can make an ordinary, highly restricted 1000 views snuff video, into a family friendly, crazy hijinks video with 100,000 views.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Use Semtex?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eravior: I believe the lesson is that the tree will fall the same way every time this is greenlit.


This was greenlit before?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Nana's Vibrator: What are the people who run in from the right doing?  It almost kills 2 people, one almost dead guy falls over the mess and they're ... sprinting right at a piece of splintered wood?

Free wood man.


It's like a pinata of pine
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That poor, lonely tree
 
IDisposable
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's not even the Prometheus School of Running Away from Things.  I think the Prometheus School would have worked better.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: That poor, lonely tree


Whatever. The tree was happy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What kind of boring ass place are you living in where that many people gather to watch a tree being cut down?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The lesson is to carefully store your antifreeze.

That fucking Lorax came down looking for a drink and some careless asshole left antifreeze out.

Now you've got a dead Lorax and a dead Truffula tree, which this video shows is clearly a hazard.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better to be lucky than good sometimes but other times you really need good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Thankfully, I wore my Brown pants"
 
gbv23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I liked the old "original tweets" better -----you didn't have to actually go to Twitter
 
Eravior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Eravior: I believe the lesson is that the tree will fall the same way every time this is greenlit.

This was greenlit before?


Yeah. That's how I knew to watch the asshole who ran and tripped over the tree. He tramples someone's baby carrier while trying to save his own skin.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Better to be lucky than good sometimes but other times you really need good.

[Fark user image 365x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


This one never gets old.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I seen this before, you guys. HEY! I ALREADY SEEN THIS! REPOST! REPOOOOSSSST!
 
Chuck87
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eravior: Chuck87: Eravior: I believe the lesson is that the tree will fall the same way every time this is greenlit.

This was greenlit before?

Yeah. That's how I knew to watch the asshole who ran and tripped over the tree. He tramples someone's baby carrier while trying to save his own skin.


Oh wow.  Was this recent or was it a while ago?  I see the current tweet says today's date but I guess it's an old video.  I was just curious how old it was.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The lesson is that there will always be content for new episodes of Ridiculousness.


ChanelWestCoastLaugh.mp3
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's filmed on a potato, which immediately sets off my spidey sense as fake.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this dumbass You Tube "Reaction" video I watched the other day. 10 minute video of a tree being cut down, the whole time the commenter was going on about how close to the house it was, how even a slight gust of wind will send it straight into the house, how these people were nuts to even be attempting this.

This guy drones on and on for 10 minutes like this, and when the tree finally comes down, it lands exactly where they planned it to.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Nana's Vibrator: What are the people who run in from the right doing?  It almost kills 2 people, one almost dead guy falls over the mess and they're ... sprinting right at a piece of splintered wood?

Free wood man.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Eravior: Chuck87: Eravior: I believe the lesson is that the tree will fall the same way every time this is greenlit.

This was greenlit before?

Yeah. That's how I knew to watch the asshole who ran and tripped over the tree. He tramples someone's baby carrier while trying to save his own skin.

Oh wow.  Was this recent or was it a while ago?  I see the current tweet says today's date but I guess it's an old video.  I was just curious how old it was.


Might have been in the past couple of weeks. Not that it matters. I was just making a cheap, dumb joke. The video is still entertaining.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: What are the people who run in from the right doing?  It almost kills 2 people, one almost dead guy falls over the mess and they're ... sprinting right at a piece of splintered wood?


???

Nobody ran in from the right

People were running from the left - where it looked like it was originally going to fall - and ended up right in the path when the direction of the fall changed
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm trying to guess where this video was taken based on little clues and just can't place it. Morocco maybe?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.