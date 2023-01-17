 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Adam Ant, Madness, World party, and #SynthMinistryIsBestMinistry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #423. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
58
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi de hi campers
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here early!!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[waves in Canadian]
Working today, only one here, and on the wifi.. will be listening in as much as I can, but might not post much..
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present. Sort of.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: [waves in Canadian]
Working today, only one here, and on the wifi.. will be listening in as much as I can, but might not post much..


So that's still, what, 75% of a wave?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: sno man: [waves in Canadian]
Working today, only one here, and on the wifi.. will be listening in as much as I can, but might not post much..

So that's still, what, 75% of a wave?


I think I said 110% last week, but I think it's more like 120% to get to par.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, I will not be listening live nor shenaniganizing in the threads today. *sad face* But here's a pic of a kitteh and her cactus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Sadly, I will not be listening live nor shenaniganizing in the threads today. *sad face* But here's a pic of a kitteh and her cactus.

[Fark user image 255x339]


Squeee
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.


I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Claudia press the off button by accident?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Did Claudia press the off button by accident?


Oh Claudia.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible


See, I knew I made the right decision.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna


da hell is wrong with you?!?!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna

da hell is wrong with you?!?!


Lots, but it was a fleeting inkling. It's gone now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna

da hell is wrong with you?!?!

Lots, but it was a fleeting inkling. It's gone now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This sounds delightful
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible


At least Vienna is pretty cool
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool


It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat


I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.


roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.

roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.


Beautiful, e.e. Just beautiful.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This first set is seriously kicking it!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.

roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.


That is one of the most beautiful poems ever.

/Bigod 20 did do a great cover of Like A Prayer
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.


Somebody must have turned AI to the important task of creating haiku from text snippets.

{some quick googling later...}

Sort of: https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/en/research-news/2022-12-02. Probably a good thing it's not available for playing with. Yet.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Sadly, I will not be listening live nor shenaniganizing in the threads today. *sad face* But here's a pic of a kitteh and her cactus.

[Fark user image 255x339]


OMG! We want the cactus!
Lucipurr looks awesome on it!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.

roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.

That is one of the most beautiful poems ever.


i feel like we need a shirt.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.

roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.

That is one of the most beautiful poems ever.

i feel like we need a shirt.


Shut up and take my money!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible


What?! You?
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chrissie Hynde's voice is perfect for this song
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

What?! You?


Yep.
I watched a few live DVDs & her stage show was mind blowing so I wanted to see it for myself & it was only over in Vienna..
It was.....less than good.
To put it mildly
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lovin it today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.

roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.

That is one of the most beautiful poems ever.

i feel like we need a shirt.

Shut up and take my money!


prolly not soon, or even ever. pretty sure NeoMoxie is still trying to get rid of the last batch 🤔
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

djslowdive: /Bigod 20 did do a great cover of Like A Prayer


Is it as good as Lords Of The New Church's Like A Virgin?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bela Perigee is dead. Undead! UNDEAD!

Staph infection. Hospital  last 5 days.  Home later today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

What?! You?

Yep.
I watched a few live DVDs & her stage show was mind blowing so I wanted to see it for myself & it was only over in Vienna..
It was.....less than good.
To put it mildly


Yeah, I'm going to save that money for my cider budget in London
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: nucal: Pista: djslowdive: So I had 2% of an inkling to see Madonna on her announced tour and then realized it's just a few days before I see Siouxsie in England. Guess what took priority.

I've seen Madonna live in Vienna.
She was terrible

At least Vienna is pretty cool

It is a nice city, that's true.
Not that night though. It chucked it down with rain.
& Madonna was shiat

I feel like this could be part of a song. Or at least worked into a poetry slam.

roses are red.
violets are blue.
madonna's shiat.
the end.

That is one of the most beautiful poems ever.

i feel like we need a shirt.


The ambiguity between possessive and contraction on the 4th line is what elevates this to art.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liz!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh wow.
An OF ALL TIME moment
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

perigee: Bela Perigee is dead. Undead! UNDEAD!

Staph infection. Hospital  last 5 days.  Home later today.


Glad you're on the mend
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: /Bigod 20 did do a great cover of Like A Prayer

Is it as good as Lords Of The New Church's Like A Virgin?


Better
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

perigee: Bela Perigee is dead. Undead! UNDEAD!

Staph infection. Hospital  last 5 days.  Home later today.


Damn! Glad you get to go home today!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These lyrics are actually names of flowers apparently
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

perigee: Bela Perigee is dead. Undead! UNDEAD!

Staph infection. Hospital  last 5 days.  Home later today.


Don't you know you're not allowed to do stuff like that?! ((welcome back hugs))
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

perigee: Bela Perigee is dead. Undead! UNDEAD!

Staph infection. Hospital  last 5 days.  Home later today.


That is no joke to deal with - glad your doing better
 
