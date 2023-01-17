 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Police claim they found no sex workers during recent inspection, shocked by allegations that there might be prostitution in Thailand   (thepattayanews.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's weird! There were just these floating hands holding bribe money, and when we turned our heads prostitution had totally vanished..."

#miracle.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladyboys are no longer classified as sex workers - they're in the hospitality industry.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Check under the skirt.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Official ID photos of all 3 inspectors.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mybe they didn't look hard enough.
 
jumac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
of course not.  why risk being outside when you can have a phone with a app(and we all know they exist) that lets you pick up johns online.  then you go meet him/her at their hotel or they come to you.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure the one time I take a Thai vacation and it's hassle the ho's week

/I'm giving Thailand one star on Yelp
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jumac: of course not.  why risk being outside when you can have a phone with a app(and we all know they exist) that lets you pick up johns online.  then you go meet him/her at their hotel or they come to you.


There's something nostalgic and magical about an open air prostitute market. The sights, the sounds, the aromas. Tech ruins everything
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No 'illegal prostitutes,' were found,meaning those without permits or an official political office.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Check under the skirt.

[preview.redd.it image 640x965]


"Police claim they found no sex"

So, married or Farkers?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
shocking. i lived in Asia for decades. i never saw any prostitution
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pattaya is the worst place in Thailand. The whole town is a sex trafficking city. I've never felt so dirty being somewhere in my life. This is absolute bullshiat.
 
DHT3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Mybe they didn't look hard enough.


Or maybe they did look hard enough....

From the article: "Pattaya Tourist Police were satisfied"
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They said they found "no illegal prostitutes". So all bribes were paid in full.
 
tobcc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A few years ago we went to Jamaica for vacation.    When were at the resort they made a huge deal that weed was illegal and if you are caught with it as a foreigner you could be looking at a long harsh sentence.  Off the resort you could smell it everywhere.   After a few days I was talking to a bartender and asked about it.  It was very much illegal, and yes if you are a foreigner there is a whole different set of harsh laws that would apply, but.... Tourism, and especially weed tourism is huge.  So if a cop were to arrest you for simple position or use , he would more than likely be fired on the spot.   They would do "sweeps" every couple of years for the international press, but nothing would stick to anyone and not much would be found.  I am sure that is the same thing they did in there.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are you an illegal prostitute?

No.

Well okay then.  Case closed.

Good job.  Hey, you should celebrate by having illegal sex with me for money.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope, no prostitutes in the elevator
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Mybe they didn't look hard enough.


Looking is kinda hard on the Thai inspectors.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

wealthmanagement.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I took my wife to the Philippines for our honeymoon. Much of the time was spent with family as they couldn't attend the wedding. We did stay in a couple of island resorts. Our last week was spent at a five star hotel in Manila. Late one evening, I went to the lobby to smoke a cigarette. As I was getting out of the elevator, a black man was getting in. I was taken aback because I'd never seen a black man in the Philippines before. When I took stock of the situation a few seconds later, I noticed he had a bucket of Jolibee fried chicken, a fifth of Tanduay rum, and an obviously underaged prostitute on his arm. I should have done or at least said something. I was pretty drunk at the time. It's not an excuse. It's an explanation.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jumac: of course not.  why risk being outside when you can have a phone with a app(and we all know they exist) that lets you pick up johns online.  then you go meet him/her at their hotel or they come to you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


/Everyone in this picture has a penis...EVERYONE...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x410]

/Everyone in this picture has a penis...EVERYONE...


Oddly enough, everyone in this image below is Thai

EVERYONE

;-)

immunetoboredom.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom moved to Bangkok?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x410]

/Everyone in this picture has a penis...EVERYONE...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
positronica
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For those of you who don't know your Thai geography, Pattaya is THE prostitution capital of Thailand.  Saying you couldn't find any prostitutes in Pattaya is like saying you couldn't find any lobbyists in Washington, D.C.
 
