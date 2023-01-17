 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Remember kids, crime doesn't pay. Here's a £5000 gift card to help you remember   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
    Obvious, Lancashire, Money laundering, Crime, Fraud, Barbra Streisand, ringleader James Parker, Det Sgt David Wainwright, Prosecutor Jonathan Kelleher  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would they do that?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What often gets successful criminals caught - the need to brag and show off.  Christ they are so dumb.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime does pay, just depends on who is committing the crime:

tcworkerscenter.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Crime does pay, just depends on who is committing the crime:

[tcworkerscenter.org image 850x605]


And people only care about that little purple bar. 😆
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pre-code.comView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Why would they do that?



Because it gives them a feeling of power.

Most human motivations in life boil down to wanting to feel powerful, both good and foul.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crime doesn't pay?

Maybe a little.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They ripped off a Bit-Coin scammer? I'm kind of OK with this.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: What often gets successful criminals caught - the need to brag and show off.  Christ they are so dumb.


Should have gone into investment banking.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
so the thieves ripped off some other thief


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
