Toronto zoo offers passive-aggressive way to call out that special asshole in your life
15 Comments
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aaaand they're all named Rob Ford.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean that's a super creative strategy, assuming it's intentional.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty crummy zoo if the animals are roaches. I know Canada is a backwards nation of oafs squatting in ditches and poking berries up their noses, but that's pretty weak even for them.
 
janzee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Limp_Penis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Throw a cloud leopard at that special someone?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pretty crummy zoo if the animals are roaches. I know Canada is a backwards nation of oafs squatting in ditches and poking berries up their noses, but that's pretty weak even for them.


It's cold here, we don't really have much in the way of insects. Indoor insect exhibits are a big attraction in zoos here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can you name a pile of animal dung?

Cockroaches deserve some competition and supplies are plentiful in some of the habitats at the zoo, although dung is prized by gardeners. I would proudly name a pile of animal dung the Donald J. Trump Legacy Heap.
 
tnpir
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, cockroaches. Nature's greatest evolutionary practical joke. Much like my ex.
 
johnnieconnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it name a cockroach after your ex day?

*clicks link*

The San Antonio zoo has run that for Valentines Day for several years now, in case anyone in Texas needs to know!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump Towers could be everywhere if he switched from slapping his name on buildings built by other people to slapping his face on heaps of fertilizer. There could be contests like sand castle contests only with you know, Trump by-product.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pretty crummy zoo if the animals are roaches. I know Canada is a backwards nation of oafs squatting in ditches and poking berries up their noses, but that's pretty weak even for them.


I once went to a Canadian zoo and all they had on display was one dog!

It was a Shih Tzu
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnnieconnie: Is it name a cockroach after your ex day?

*clicks link*

The San Antonio zoo has run that for Valentines Day for several years now, in case anyone in Texas needs to know!


Texas is the logical place because all of our exes live in Texas. Where they can visit their namesakes first hand.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We have more than enough roaches here in Canada. We call 'em conservatives. Unfortunately, the rural bumpkins and truck drivers love 'em.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wouldn't do that to a cockroach
 
gbv23
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My boyfriend was more of a parasite...
 
