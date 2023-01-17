 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   PA man drives to Tucson during the pandemic stopping for dialysis to treat his kidney failure. Once there he spends his last dollar on a 1st date and then sells his watch to buy flowers for his second. Gets the girl and a kidney. Weirdest rom com ever   (tucson.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Kidney, Chronic kidney disease, strong person, first time, Nephrology, Organ transplant, transplant topic, long time  
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎶 Don't break my heart...
Baby don't break my heart 🎵
🎶 Don't break my heart...
Don't break my kidneys neither!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will Smith frantically contacts his people
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The real plot twist was when she woke up in a bathtub full of ice water.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there a movie here?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Will Smith frantically contacts his people


Get his f'n wife's name out of your mouth.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: waxbeans: Will Smith frantically contacts his people

Get his f'n wife's name out of your mouth.


🤭
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.