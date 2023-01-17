 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Because no one remembers the Spanish Armada, expert warns the bigger force "almost always" wins. If only there were some example going on showing the value of training and weapons for a smaller force against a bigger force to refer to   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, World War II, US Naval War College, bigger fleet, January issue of the US Naval Institute, US Navy, technology of ship design, large fleet, world's largest navy  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 12:20 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll just drop this here....

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2021/11/10/yes-the-chinese-navy-has-more-ships-than-the-us-navy-but-its-got-far-fewer-missiles/?sh=6041204061b6 https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2021/11/10/yes-the-chinese-navy-has-more-ships-than-the-us-navy-but-its-got-far-fewer-missiles/?sh=6041204061b6

Size isn't the only thing that's important...
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Midway???
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The weather is always "a bigger force"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Spanish armada also didn't have unmanned drones.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I always wondered if the Spanish Armada would have rallied and gone back again if the storms hadn't finished off the fleet.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The bigger the surface fleet the more targets for subs and aircraft
 
Klivian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Midway???


Cannae
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh great, this crap again.  No distinction between green water and blue water navy.  My buddy and I have two canoes so I guess we can board a destroyer?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is entirely due to the fact the Obama drastically reduced the size of the Navy from something like 2 thousand ships to about 14. A lot of people don't remember that, but it was all because he was trying to mollify environmentalists or something. The irony being, of course, that this was all shortly after he turned the Pacific carrier fleet into his own private pleasure cruise for a trip to Asia that cost taxpayers something like 411 billion dollars. The nerve of that guy.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ knows a thing or two about crushing armadas
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah. Ask Japan how that worked out for them.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Oh great, this crap again.  No distinction between green water and blue water navy.  My buddy and I have two canoes so I guess we can board a destroyer?


In this analogy, you and your buddy aren't even in the canoe. You've already sunk ships from shore with missiles.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God is usually on the side of bigger battalions
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
what if their chief weapon is surprise, surprise and fear, fear and surprise?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See also Taffy 3
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MikeBoomshadow: KitchenBacon: Oh great, this crap again.  No distinction between green water and blue water navy.  My buddy and I have two canoes so I guess we can board a destroyer?

In this analogy, you and your buddy aren't even in the canoe. You've already sunk ships from shore with missiles.


Sorry, didn't RTFA. In this analogy, you and your buddy have a lot of targets in the destroyer's sights, but at least you have a canoe.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Ticonderoga-class cruiser carries 122 vertical-launch cells.  Each cell can hole 1 Tomahawk, 1 Harpoon, 1 Standard SAM, or 4 ESSM SAMs.

In other words, it can wipe out a surface force AND an aircraft wing before needs to go back to port to reload.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One nuke = zero fleet.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.