(NBC News)   If you have the word Chevrolet tattooed down the length of your arm you're probably stupid enough to not cover it up while attempting to abduct a barista on camera   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I should think the entire idea of stealing a barista through a drive through window, is particularly flawed.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Note to baristas. Keep a knife within reach. That tattoo could only be improved by a knife sticking out of it.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems like it would have been a lot easier for him to just learn to make his own coffee.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Seems like it would have been a lot easier for him to just learn to make his own coffee.


Latte art is harder than it looks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It that even physically possible? And if so , that should a lawsuit.
Since we can't ban cars.
Can we at least ban drive thu?
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He shoulda got an espresso to the face
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I usually just assume stupidity and move along. But in the case, I can't help thinking wtf. Did he really think he could get her through the window and into his truck? And what prompted that? "I'm going to get some good coffee, and, hey, that there is a purty girl, I'll take her too".

I have questions.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should probably check his basement really soon.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It that even physically possible? And if so , that should a lawsuit.
Since we can't ban cars.
Can we at least ban drive thu?


I have an idea.
What if we regulate that stuff, like cars and even drive thrus, with reasonable standards?
That way, we can't completely prevent stuff like this happening, but we can minimize the chances of it happening so that it is incredibly rare and probably not even successful (like in this case).
That way, we can have drive thrus and cars and other stuff and use them like normal people and everybody is happy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does the barista have ready access to some boiling hot coffee?  Hot coffee to the creep's face will do wonders for her safety, and his soonish incarceration.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That description should narrow down the list of possibles by at least half
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It makes the latte with part-skim or it gets the hose again?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I have questions.


So many. Also why don't hey have the license plate recorded????? Oh the money is more important. Sorry forgot.

using a looped ziptie device.
Sound like a Jan 6 MAGA crew to me. Check the videos.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I usually just assume stupidity and move along. But in the case, I can't help thinking wtf. Did he really think he could get her through the window and into his truck? And what prompted that? "I'm going to get some good coffee, and, hey, that there is a purty girl, I'll take her too".

I have questions.


He had a zip tie at the ready, my guess is he has met this barista before.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: waxbeans: It that even physically possible? And if so , that should a lawsuit.
Since we can't ban cars.
Can we at least ban drive thu?

I have an idea.
What if we regulate that stuff, like cars and even drive thrus, with reasonable standards?
That way, we can't completely prevent stuff like this happening, but we can minimize the chances of it happening so that it is incredibly rare and probably not even successful (like in this case).
That way, we can have drive thrus and cars and other stuff and use them like normal people and everybody is happy.


We're betting the lives of humanity that drive thu are not killing our only place to live. Especially for us poors. 🤷‍♂
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: allthesametome: I have questions.

So many. Also why don't hey have the license plate recorded????? Oh the money is more important. Sorry forgot.

using a looped ziptie device.
Sound like a Jan 6 MAGA crew to me. Check the videos.


Police could check surrounding businesses and homes to see if there are any other cameras that could have recorded the plate.

But that would take work.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meshnoob: allthesametome: I usually just assume stupidity and move along. But in the case, I can't help thinking wtf. Did he really think he could get her through the window and into his truck? And what prompted that? "I'm going to get some good coffee, and, hey, that there is a purty girl, I'll take her too".

I have questions.

He had a zip tie at the ready, my guess is he has met this barista before.


Hummmmm my Macdonalds had a uber sexy Little Woman working there.  Then one day she no longer worked there.

Hum.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Abduct a Barista? That's not how you get your coffee to go!
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First step as defence: bend your knees and drop as far as you can, without falling to the floor.

It's very unlikely he'll be able to lift that much dead weight, but it's much easier if you're already standing up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this guy's plan was to pull her from the delivery window,....across the intervening gap through his truck window....and then across his body to get her into his truck and then drive off?

Friggin'hillbillies, they don't think nothing through.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probelm solved.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Friggin'hillbillies, they don't think nothing through.


That's probably for the best of humanity.  And the Starbucks lady too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 550x420]

Probelm solved.


Yep. I thinking they gotta get like Jack In The Box in the 'hood.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I usually just assume stupidity and move along. But in the case, I can't help thinking wtf. Did he really think he could get her through the window and into his truck? And what prompted that? "I'm going to get some good coffee, and, hey, that there is a purty girl, I'll take her too".

I have questions.


In that part of the country they have little coffee shacks that are part coffee and part peep show... the 'baristas' are known for wearing bikinis and lingerie etc.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.thrillist.com/drink/nation/bikini-baristas-have-taken-over-the-pacific-northwest

PNSFW  bikinis.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I usually just assume stupidity and move along. But in the case, I can't help thinking wtf. Did he really think he could get her through the window and into his truck? And what prompted that? "I'm going to get some good coffee, and, hey, that there is a purty girl, I'll take her too".

I have questions.


I sometimes watch those VICE interviews on YouTube.

I'd say that this was either alcohol related or it was not random.

If the goal was to traffic a human...there are easier ways to go about it.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you want to take the barista with you it requires a much bigger tip.
Also, don't do that.
 
