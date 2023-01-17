 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Florida celebrates MLK Day the only way it knows how. Surprising does not involve nudity or bath salts, still entirely predictable for Florida however   (wpbf.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, St. Lucie County, Florida, Sheriff, Fort Pierce, Florida, United States, Port St. Lucie, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area, St. Lucie County, shooting victims, Local coverage  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 4:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it really the Florida way to celebrate? Mass shootings happen across the USA near daily.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
celebratory gun fire ?
and the bullets came back down...
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
20 year old woman died
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
29
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Four others were injured during the chaos after shots were fired, including a child, according to officials.

Somebody needs to stop that kid!
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it was the local KKK chapter correcting the crowd to inform them that it was actually "Robert E. Lee Day".
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.