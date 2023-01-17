 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   It is advisable to hamba if you stumble on a mamba. If you do not tshetsha you will expire on a stretcher   (msn.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Snake, girl's father, Melody Chiputura, Headteacher Christopher Murenga, minutes of a black mamba, School staff, provincial education director Themba Mangwiro, extremely venomous snake  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But just for rebelliousness' sake, I plan on Samba'ing instead.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Black Mamba.  There's a similar snake in Vietnam the G.I.s used to call the "step-and-a-half" because that's how far you got after it bit you and you keeled over and died.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Africa the saying goes, 'In the bush, an elephant can kill you, a leopard can kill you, and a black mamba can kill you.' But only with the mamba - and this has been true in Africa since the dawn of time - is death sure."
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Yuba with his tuba down in Cuba...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the Krait family either Malaysian or banded
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sophia Loren Mambo Italiano
Youtube s3Nr-FoA9Ps
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This isn't the first mamba to enter the school. This is mamba number five.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When Cleopatra was committing suicide she had a lot of trouble getting the snake to bite her. Finally she resorted to breathing on it heavily, which provoked it into biting. As any student of Greek can tell you, it takes a rough breath to make an asp irate.
 
tuckeg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The speed they move with is hard to imagine until you see it in person.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Philosopher_King: [YouTube video: Sophia Loren Mambo Italiano]


Papa loves mambo!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.