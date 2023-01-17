 Skip to content
(NBC News)   China suffers record population loss in 2022 and they insist it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Repeat, Population, Demography, Mao Zedong, People's Republic of China, Chinese officials, Overpopulation, China's population decline, Demographic economics  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You would think their zero covid policy would have done the opposite.

I know many, many morons that had their 3rd kid  during Covid quarantine lockdowns and they are in for a very rude awakening.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all moved to Florida?
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excessive masturbation might cause substantial population loss when scaled out to a place the size of China.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one child policy is coming back to bite them in the ass. COVID numbers probably pale in comparison.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrinkage
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Excessive masturbation might cause substantial population loss when scaled out to a place the size of China.


That could be verified if there was a similar decline in their kitten population.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


progress!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And they're right- it's not.

This is a long term thing and it's been coming for decades.  Even without the 1-child policy it would have happened.  If you look around the world the same thing happens in every country and every culture- give women access to birth control and enough medical care that they can be sure their kids have a good chance of surviving childhood and the birth rate plummets.  It's happened in Japan, in Italy, in South Korea, in Brazil, in the US....

The vast majority of people don't want huge families- they're happy with 1-2 kids (or even zero)

And while it's going to be tough for China to support an aging population on a small worker base (just like everywhere else) this is hardly a "crisis"- reducing overall population growth is a net benefit long term.
 
GORDON
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Their GDP probably increased anyway if a big chunk of elderly are no longer costing more than they produce.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?


Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Their One Child policy is really coming back to bit em in the ass, eh? Especially the whole "we need a male child" cultural emphasis. It's a real 臘腸 fest over there.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The one child policy is coming back to bite them in the ass. COVID numbers probably pale in comparison.


CCCP: "Bang! Bang for all you're worth!"
Too many Chinese men: "WHO?!?"
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Correct. It's definitely not. But in fairness, that's only obvious to people with access to google.
 
raygundan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Subtonic: The one child policy is coming back to bite them in the ass. COVID numbers probably pale in comparison.

CCCP: "Bang! Bang for all you're worth!"
Too many Chinese men: "WHO?!?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?


"One China" refers to Taiwan. You probably meant to say "One Child".

Do you also believe China when they say say they've only had about 5,000 deaths related to Covid?
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's working on it. Give him a break, will ya!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?

"One China" refers to Taiwan. You probably meant to say "One Child".

Do you also believe China when they say say they've only had about 5,000 deaths related to Covid?


So are you saying that China is secretly enforcing it's One Child policy on the down low?

Tell me more.  It's nice to hear from a conservative that believes in COVID-19's lethality.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jumping out of buildings without suicide nets?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The surprising thing to me is that the one-child policy didn't result in a population decrease much sooner.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well 8 billion people in the world, we could do with a few less around but I know our unlimited growth capitalism demands more consumers to consume everything until it is gone and fight for every inch of space.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is an okay thing but we could probably stand to lose a couple billion people over the next few generations.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?


The effects of a policy like that which was in place for 35 years don't just disappear 8 years later. They've instilled the cultural mindset that fewer children is appropriate, plus the already-mentioned effects that always happen in developed economies with highly-educated populaces. Even when the one-child policy was ended, it was simply converted to a two-child policy, which only slows the effects (it's still less than replacement-level due to child mortality and people who choose to have 1 or fewer children). It's only in 2021 that China went up to allowing 3 children.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-child_policy#People's_Republic_of_China
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The surprising thing to me is that the one-child policy didn't result in a population decrease much sooner.


I don't know about that. There are 690 million women in China and at least one man for all of them.  That seems like a lot of potential mothers, even allowing for children, lesbians, and the elderly.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?

The effects of a policy like that which was in place for 35 years don't just disappear 8 years later. They've instilled the cultural mindset that fewer children is appropriate, plus the already-mentioned effects that always happen in developed economies with highly-educated populaces. Even when the one-child policy was ended, it was simply converted to a two-child policy, which only slows the effects (it's still less than replacement-level due to child mortality and people who choose to have 1 or fewer children). It's only in 2021 that China went up to allowing 3 children.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-child_policy#People's_Republic_of_China


He seems to think all those 8 year olds should be having babies by now. Sick.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: wxboy: Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?

The effects of a policy like that which was in place for 35 years don't just disappear 8 years later. They've instilled the cultural mindset that fewer children is appropriate, plus the already-mentioned effects that always happen in developed economies with highly-educated populaces. Even when the one-child policy was ended, it was simply converted to a two-child policy, which only slows the effects (it's still less than replacement-level due to child mortality and people who choose to have 1 or fewer children). It's only in 2021 that China went up to allowing 3 children.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-child_policy#People's_Republic_of_China

He seems to think all those 8 year olds should be having babies by now. Sick.


Why do you have to make things up?  Are you really that bad at googling stuff?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So did they go from 1,000,000,000 to like 997,999,999 people? I think they'll be fine.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Super Chronic: The surprising thing to me is that the one-child policy didn't result in a population decrease much sooner.

I don't know about that. There are 690 million women in China and at least one man for all of them.  That seems like a lot of potential mothers, even allowing for children, lesbians, and the elderly.


Well, the demography is complicated. I'm guessing the country has more emigration than immigration, but let's just call that even. More births than deaths all through 1980 to 2015 must have meant they had a relatively young population in those years. I'm not questioning the reported numbers.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the 2023 numbers aren't gonna be great.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: They all moved to Florida?


SPOILER ALERT: THIS IS NOT A TROLL.

It just seems like they are everywhere. Especially if you are afraid of them.

I call this the giant spider effect. ALL SPIDERS ARE GIANT IF YOU ARE ARACHNOPHOBICÉ Same as snakes or ravining wolves.

People are like cockroaches, you see one and assume a thousand more. Like spiders they look much bigger if you are afraid of them but like humans you should wash your hands if you touch one. This is your problem and not theirs. A spider's main problem is getting out of the bath tub or shower box.

With Florida it is mostly people who have a problem with immigration and tourists, rather than race. This is not meant personally. I appreciate the Florida sense of humour because I feel Florida is over-populated and I don't even live there or rent.

I can understand how, without malice, it can seem like everybody is over here in much crowded places like Vancouver or the sandbar. If I li in Flordia, I'd be worried too, especially because of storm surge and erosion. Build you house on the sand and you have a right to be paranoid, especially with a water table that is two inches down and brackish

I conclude with the old Britih saying that Americans are over-paid, over-sexed and over here, just to prove that this problem is universal, not specific to one place, time or group of humans.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: wxboy: Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?

The effects of a policy like that which was in place for 35 years don't just disappear 8 years later. They've instilled the cultural mindset that fewer children is appropriate, plus the already-mentioned effects that always happen in developed economies with highly-educated populaces. Even when the one-child policy was ended, it was simply converted to a two-child policy, which only slows the effects (it's still less than replacement-level due to child mortality and people who choose to have 1 or fewer children). It's only in 2021 that China went up to allowing 3 children.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-child_policy#People's_Republic_of_China

He seems to think all those 8 year olds should be having babies by now. Sick.


To be fair, your assertion about the "forced abortion of female babies" was never a government policy either. That part of things was entirely about the strong cultural preference to have a son, which encouraged such actions by pregnant women (or done by force by controlling husbands) to avoid their only allowed child being female. That preference long predates Communism, and has contributed in its own ways to China's demographic problems. The one-child policy only ensured that children who were female would not be born instead of a woman having additional children until a son appeared.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The surprising thing to me is that the one-child policy didn't result in a population decrease much sooner.


Not to mention girl infanticide, which is a big contributor to depopulation. Presumably, although homosexuality does not officially exist in Asis, it does support the one child policy pretty effectively and i would recommtend more gay tourism to the Chinese, although size queens and anti-Asian chauvinists  might balk at that.

I hear there is a large shortage of Asians in pornography, which is not only unfair but stupid, since China has a very large film industry which could fill a lot of poornography gaps, especially in Japan and North America.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You would think with all these manly men and engineers running China, the incels would be fawning over what a brilliant machine the country is.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I admit it, I am a very baaaaad boy but I am chuffed to get my fifth Covid shot today. You have allow something for that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Canada by the way, is seeking a record number of immigrants at 450,000. Way more than the 66,000 work permits available in low wage, low benefit US industries.

But the US is also a country of immigrants so it is buffered from population decrease if it gets its political gears working once again, and also has one of the most positive natural increase rates, plus immigration to forstall decline. Americans are a tiny bit younger than most shiathole countries outside the third world, no thanks to Republicans.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: Kangaroo_Ralph: wxboy: Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?

The effects of a policy like that which was in place for 35 years don't just disappear 8 years later. They've instilled the cultural mindset that fewer children is appropriate, plus the already-mentioned effects that always happen in developed economies with highly-educated populaces. Even when the one-child policy was ended, it was simply converted to a two-child policy, which only slows the effects (it's still less than replacement-level due to child mortality and people who choose to have 1 or fewer children). It's only in 2021 that China went up to allowing 3 children.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-child_policy#People's_Republic_of_China

He seems to think all those 8 year olds should be having babies by now. Sick.

To be fair, your assertion about the "forced abortion of female babies" was never a government policy either. That part of things was entirely about the strong cultural preference to have a son, which encouraged such actions by pregnant women (or done by force by controlling husbands) to avoid their only allowed child being female. That preference long predates Communism, and has contributed in its own ways to China's demographic problems. The one-child policy only ensured that children who were female would not be born instead of a woman having additional children until a son appeared.


I had a really interesting conversation with a coworker who emigrated from India and he was very passionate about this issue happening in his home country. He said, yes there is a law but do you really think the government is enforcing, especially in rural and poverty stricken area? Definitely not, he said.

So I imagine the same scenario is happening in China. Officially it is taboo but in reality...
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Educating women also tends to knock birth rate in the head.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it the organ harvesting from the humineral mines?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Super Chronic: The surprising thing to me is that the one-child policy didn't result in a population decrease much sooner.

Not to mention girl infanticide, which is a big contributor to depopulation. Presumably, although homosexuality does not officially exist in Asis, it does support the one child policy pretty effectively and i would recommtend more gay tourism to the Chinese, although size queens and anti-Asian chauvinists  might balk at that.

I hear there is a large shortage of Asians in pornography, which is not only unfair but stupid, since China has a very large film industry which could fill a lot of poornography gaps, especially in Japan and North America.


First time in a while I've heard of "not enough porn" listed among societal ills.

Pretty sure you can watch at least two or three unique Asian porn clips for free every day for the rest of your life.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Canada by the way, is seeking a record number of immigrants at 450,000. Way more than the 66,000 work permits available in low wage, low benefit US industries.

But the US is also a country of immigrants so it is buffered from population decrease if it gets its political gears working once again, and also has one of the most positive natural increase rates, plus immigration to forstall decline. Americans are a tiny bit younger than most shiathole countries outside the third world, no thanks to Republicans.


Has Canada started advertising in countries that people are fleeing?  I bet if CA went to el Salvador and paid the plane ticket to Canada, they could meet their goals almost instantly.

Problem solved.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Canada by the way, is seeking a record number of immigrants at 450,000. Way more than the 66,000 work permits available in low wage, low benefit US industries.

But the US is also a country of immigrants so it is buffered from population decrease if it gets its political gears working once again, and also has one of the most positive natural increase rates, plus immigration to forstall decline. Americans are a tiny bit younger than most shiathole countries outside the third world, no thanks to Republicans.


In fairness, 450,000 is about the number of dead indigenous kids that were murdered in those Canadian residential schools.  It breaks even.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wxboy: Epic Fap Session: Kangaroo_Ralph: ... it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation

Their longstanding forced abortion of female babies?

Do you mean the One China Policy that ended 8 years ago?

The effects of a policy like that which was in place for 35 years don't just disappear 8 years later. They've instilled the cultural mindset that fewer children is appropriate, plus the already-mentioned effects that always happen in developed economies with highly-educated populaces. Even when the one-child policy was ended, it was simply converted to a two-child policy, which only slows the effects (it's still less than replacement-level due to child mortality and people who choose to have 1 or fewer children). It's only in 2021 that China went up to allowing 3 children.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-child_policy#People's_Republic_of_China


And it tracks the Demographic Transition.
High birth/high death goes to high birth/low death
Population shoots up
People adjust and combined with increased economic opportunity for women
Low birth/low death
Population eventually stabilizes lower
The tricky part is reaching that new equilibrium without totally ratfarking the environment and vital resources to the point of long term collapse
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They've arrived where all wealthy developed nations do, the old people running government and controlling wealth priced everyone else out of having a family.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
China invented birth and death
stop asking questions
 
