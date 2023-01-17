 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Who had 'algae blooms turn everything in the ocean into a psycho killer' on their 2023 apocalypse bingo card? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Fish, Algal bloom, Great white shark, Shark, Domoic acid, climate change, South African-born actress, algae blooms  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Qu'est-ce que c'est?
 
raz4446
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was really high seeing los lobos one time and was thinking how crazy it would be if something like this got to dogs and all the sudden people were on the menu
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I STOPPED reading after the first line...

which is boosted by pollution and climate change
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So here's a photo of a sea lion
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Qu'est-ce que c'est?


That kinda had to lead the thread.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: I STOPPED reading after the first line...

which is boosted by pollution and climate change


You sure done showed that librul conspeersy who their dadgum boss is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: [Fark user image 765x543]
So here's a photo of a sea lion


He's just asking questions. Why can't you simply answer his questions? It's all quite reasonable.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: I STOPPED reading after the first line...

which is boosted by pollution and climate change



Guess you got triggered. It's ok, the world is scary. Not everyone can handle it. Hug your handgun and go to sleep on a bed of coal. Real men will solve the worlds problems. Little snowflakes can't be expected too.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: So here's a photo of a sea lion


A British one, too, from the looks of those teeth...
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: I STOPPED reading after the first line...

which is boosted by pollution and climate change


If you don't practice, you won't get any better.  Which word/words are giving you problems?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
global.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is that good or bad for fishing? I've hauled in some pretty aggressive species before
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then maybe they shoulda given opposable thumbs a try. Oh, evolution didn't steer you that way? Then you get what you get.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So is that good or bad for fishing? I've hauled in some pretty aggressive species before


The baby seals you hunt would probably not be so aggressive if you didn't club them to death.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is that the so-called monsters that club seals are actually protecting us?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking no action isn't free.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh not seals.......I was so close to a bingo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: I STOPPED reading after the first line...

which is boosted by pollution and climate change


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story is not "seals biting people". The story is "seals are dying off due to climate-change induced ocean conditions."

If the oceans die, we die.
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "unprovoked attacks"

They're wild animals with sharp teeth, and if you're close enough for them to attack you you're invading their space. You don't have to be poking them with a stick for the attack to have been provoked by your actions.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert for episode 2 of The Last of Us.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Taking no action isn't free.


And if you choose not to decide you still have made a choice.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You start a migration, you can't even finish iat
You're biting a lot, but you're not eating anything
When I have nothing to eat, my lips are sealed
Bite something once, why bite it again?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

p51d007: I STOPPED reading after the first line...

which is boosted by pollution and climate change


Did you stop reading or are you just unable.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The story is not "seals biting people". The story is "seals are dying off due to climate-change induced ocean conditions."

If the oceans die, we die.


Hey, we're all gonna die anyway, soo... 🤷‍♂
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You start a migration, you can't even finish iat
You're biting a lot, but you're not eating anything
When I have nothing to eat, my lips are sealed
Bite something once, why bite it again?


I need to know something.
Takeshia taylor
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
red tide is nothing new.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are Apocalyptic Bingo cards still a thing?

Trump is out of office, you know, at least until next year when the Second Wave of Red Tide hits the beaches.

Badaboom, badabing.

/ It's been a while since I used that old meme.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So what is happening to humans who are eating those same fish, shellfish, and crustaceans?  Could this explain Florida Man?

I don't trust that the FDA is capable of intervening against big corporations anymore.  Whats to stop Sunkist or whoever makes tuna nowadays, from looking away from the data as they package it up to sell to the poors?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Qu'est-ce que c'est?


Fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, far better
Run, run, run, run, run, run away
Oh-ho-ho-ho, aye-yi-yi-yi-yi, ooh


You start a conversation, you can't even finish iat
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: red tide is nothing new.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fooshards: So what is happening to humans who are eating those same fish, shellfish, and crustaceans?  Could this explain Florida Man?

I don't trust that the FDA is capable of intervening against big corporations anymore.  Whats to stop Sunkist or whoever makes tuna nowadays, from looking away from the data as they package it up to sell to the poors?


Point 1: yes.  The organisms responsible for red tides and such make toxins that can cause amnesia, neurological problems, mega diarrhea, and/or death.  So if you're doing the kickin' chicken in a puddle of your own feces and can't remember why, but notice some oyster shells nearby this could be the cause.

Point 2: tuna come from deeper waters than where you see these problems come up.  But you are right, the FDA can't do anything proactively, and the kinds of fines they levy after the fact are laughably small costs of doing business.
 
