 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Phuc this, I'm outta here   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
    More: News, Communist state, President, Communism, Prime minister, Cabinet, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Communist party, Westminster system  
•       •       •

2347 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 11:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not gonna look good on a résumé.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait.  The propaganda would tell us, he'd just chop ppl up. Isn't that why we sacrificed so many Americans there? Isn't it? Fm. Thanks Rambo
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He even looks creepy and corrupt.
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: That's not gonna look good on a résumé.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jimmy Wah looks like he put on a couple of pounds over the years.

/still no word on those pictures of Walter Brennen.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not sure about vietnamese law pho how Phuc'd is he?
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image 453x492]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought the filters would change it to Pharc.
 
suid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I always like posting this:   http://www.hungphatusa.com/
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Didn't he used to fly for Asiana?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In retirement, he plans to return to his home town, Phuc Muc Duk.
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He probably chose retirement over firing squad...
 
jayphat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: [Fark user image image 425x204]
[Fark user image image 400x168]


The best part is when he's struggling to stand and breath and Coach just slaps him a few times and is like "fark sakes, get a hold of yourself."
 
sid244
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jayphat: phimuskapsi: [Fark user image image 425x204]
[Fark user image image 400x168]

The best part is when he's struggling to stand and breath and Coach just slaps him a few times and is like "fark sakes, get a hold of yourself."


The phark sene.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jayphat: phimuskapsi: [Fark user image image 425x204]
[Fark user image image 400x168]

The best part is when he's struggling to stand and breath and Coach just slaps him a few times and is like "fark sakes, get a hold of yourself."


Also when he runs and Raymond says "fark" then gives chase, then after the edit:

Fark user imageView Full Size



I love "Coach" throughout. Colin Farrell nailed it.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WrongTrousers: Creoena: [Fark user image 453x492]

[Fark user image 500x522]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dangggg, I wish some of our politicians would up and retire when accused of corruption, that would thin the herd. Instead they double down.  I wonder if they are allowed to go after this guy after he "retires"? It's always nice to see justice happen, seldom that it is.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love these threads...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


/ an old local restaurant that is no longer around.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Phuc off the job?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.