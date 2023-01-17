 Skip to content
(PBS)   By hiding the Kahlua?   (pbs.org)
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Far out, man.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Read The Control of Nature by John McPhee. 3 extended pieces about how we insanely try to dictate how Nature is going to behave. One is about an undersea volcano threatening Iceland. Another about the Army Corps of Engineers trying to set where the Atchafalaya River will go. And the last is about Southern California  insisting on building houses on the flanks of the nervous and friable mountains of the area.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
By eating more fiber.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I really hate the new phrase 'atmospheric river'.
 
ansius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ansius: I really hate the new phrase 'atmospheric river'.


although I now realise that it does have its place in meteorology: https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/99/4/bams-d-17-0157.1.xml
 
