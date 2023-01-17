 Skip to content
(Out Magazine)   Colonel Mustard did it with Professor Plum in the Conservatory. Literally   (out.com) divider line
cousin-merle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12707116/Colonel-Mustard-Miss-Scarlet-in-bedroom-laying-pipe
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Daddy Mustard?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: https://www.fark.com/comments/12707116/Colonel-Mustard-Miss-Scarlet-in-bedroom-laying-pipe


https://m.fark.com/comments/12719258?from_page=TFgreenlit#
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Perhaps we can discuss how the new cast of Clue is a closer fit to conventional societal archtypes. We have the politician, the lawyer, the scholar, the food-provider, the warrior, and the whore. Who is missing?

/was the murdered man the preacher?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jude! (Ausgabe 1938) is now an alt-Right inevitability.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: cousin-merle: https://www.fark.com/comments/12707116/Colonel-Mustard-Miss-Scarlet-in-bedroom-laying-pipe

https://m.fark.com/comments/12719258?from_page=TFgreenlit#


Sorry your greenlight is a dupe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ansius: Daddy Mustard?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ansius: Daddy Mustard?


Daddy Mustard meets Colonel's Plums.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mister Green is the homosexual.

/watch the film
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Mister Green is the homosexual.

/watch the film


He was gay for pay. Watch the rest of the movie. :)
 
