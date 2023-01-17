 Skip to content
(MPR News)   ♫ Blue streetlight, you saw me standing alone ♬   (mprnews.org) divider line
13
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
many of the city's 'cobra style' street lights."

You WILL be offered stop-gap health insurance!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seen a lot of those in Florida.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my green parka would turn purple under a street lamp.

No, I wasn't named Kenny, why do you ask?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the wind cries Mary.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was beginning to think a large part of my depression was due to making so many poor life choices. But it was blue streetlights the entire time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought in white LEDs that they put the phosphor inside the bulb not in a wrap. They probably saved 3¢ a unit on that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is about the 4th greenlight about streetlights turning blue/purple.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The city's public works department says it's a "a manufacturer's defect and failure of the LED bulb installed in many of the city's 'cobra style' street lights." (They're called cobra-style because the bulbous fixture on the end of a support arm looks like a cobra snake's head.)

Also, the style is the bomb diggy bomb dee dang dee dang diggy diggy...

Teddybears Sthlm, Mad Cobra - Cobrastyle (Video)
Youtube LMKsY4wzoxY
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i thought this would be about ufo's
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I swear this is like the third headline this month that's reminded me to finish my playthrough of New Vegas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I WANT TO BELIEVE.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey everybody, come over here, under the streetlight and look at this. It's this story, again.
 
