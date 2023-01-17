 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes) Hero Outnumbered 7 to 1, he shot down 4 MiGs and returned to his aircraft carrier with 263 bullet holes in his fighter jet. 70 years later, this pilot finally gets his Navy Cross   (stripes.com)
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, a real-life Maverick.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HIS" aircraft carrier.

I like that.

We should definitely name one for him.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
nickolas66
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this another Santos story?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nickolas66: Is this another Santos story?


Beat me to it, exactly what I thought.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I came here to make a Santos joke, but reading the article I got nuthin' other than thank you for your service, sir.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a great story. Definitely "Hero" worthy. Took long enough.
Where's the source?
src:Biden's Garage.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ike bought him a drink.

/ Not too many people could say that.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's white, why did it take so long to give him an award?  Most of these long delayed recognitions are because of racism.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a disgrace the military waited so long.

Though I have to say I never thought the aerodynamic qualities of a 1950s jet were capable of carrying brass balls that large.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
stuhayes2010:

Because he directly shot down soviet aircraft at a time when we were holding our finger on the nuke button and the Soviets were too?

/Huge, brass/iron/tungsten balls
//esp because the MiG was a much better aircraft then the F9F Panther
///MiG had 2x 23mm and a 37mm cannon, so those 263 holes in his aircraft were not pinpricks
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Amazing.  In a rapidly aging straight wing design, guy took on the best the Soviets had to offer at the time, sent most of them to their graves, and came home alive.  They must have thought he was a demon.  I'm imagining the combat dialogue from Ace Combat games where the enemies are realizing what a terror the player character really is.
 
MadCat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: He's white, why did it take so long to give him an award?  Most of these long delayed recognitions are because of racism.


It's because the battle took place over the wrong line on the map.

From the article, we weren't supposed to be fighting the Soviets at that point in time. The navy and Defense Department hushed it up and ordered him to tell no one, even his wife.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is an epic dude 😎
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doomjesse: It's a disgrace the military waited so long.

Though I have to say I never thought the aerodynamic qualities of a 1950s jet were capable of carrying brass balls that large.


There's a saying... hurry up and wait.

Probably 90%of the Bronze Stars without V and some with V are totally garbage awards written up and given to each other to bolster their ORB/ERB...

Then you have guys like these, who deserve so much more. Sometimes it takes decades and people literally fighting with the government to get recognition for heroic actions in combat, usually by the person not the subject of the award.

As in life, the good guys almost always get the shaft... just nice to see this guy get his while still alive.
 
houginator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blows my mind how the US is so scared of escalation that we won't even give Ukraine decades old western planes, but during the Korean War the USSR:

- Gave North Korea mostly brand new Soviet planes

- Had Soviet pilots flying "North Korean" soviet planes against American pilots

- And in cases like this, just had Soviet pilots in Soviet planes straight up attack American pilots.

And this was also during a time when the US had a massive nuclear advantage over the USSR.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The article didn't include photos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

doomjesse: It's a disgrace the military waited so long.

Though I have to say I never thought the aerodynamic qualities of a 1950s jet were capable of carrying brass balls that large.


These Martin PM4s Mercators were bad enough to carry a metric ass-load of brass balls including my old man's...... props AND jet engines on one plane! Armor-plated cockpit. Bullet-proof glass. Machine guns everywhere! The pride of Baltimore.
FLY NAVY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Navy Cross? Dude was shot by an actual gross of bullets. I'm with Mr. Lewandowski from the article and support him getting the Medal of Honor, plus back pay to compensate him for the fact that he had to keep it a secret from everyone for 50 years.
 
