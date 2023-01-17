 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   "Officers questioned the cow and learned that the cow had heard about the never ending soup and salad option at Olive Garden and decided to see for itself"   (upi.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Olive Garden, Stillwater Police Department, loose cow, Stillwater Animal Welfare, Facebook post, cowboy skills, Police, officers  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw this in my hometown newspaper and knew it would make Fark. Just a matter of time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's why Olive Garden is designed so all the wine racks are the first thing you see on the way  to your table.  The staff needs an emergency supply for themselves when unusual guests arrive.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked to comment, the cow said, "Moooo!" with a laugh
 
TK-593
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olive Garden is the Taco Bell of Italian food.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one claimed the cow. Free cow
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Olive Garden, bleah. Cows have no taste
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loose cow visits Olive Garden restaurant in Oklahoma

(avoid making comments about Subby's mom, avoid making comments about Subby's mom, avoid making comments about Subby's mom)
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loose cow?  That's my kind of girl!

/Please show me to the loose cows
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 278x371]


Nice udders.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 278x371]


HEY YOOO!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 278x371]


Smarted.

starecat.comView Full Size
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cow must've read Marilyn Hagerty's  review of Olive Garden and had to try that strawberry lemonade!
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Olive Garden finally has fresh beef on the menu.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Daniel Johnston - Walking The Cow
Youtube -qgXYvjVNvk
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
R/hucow

You're welcome.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought this was about David Nunes losing to another cow..
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 278x371]


This better not awaken anything in me...
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the part where they did not know where the animal came from.   You are in Stillwater OK.  There are most likely 5 farms within a half mile of that Olive Garden.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 278x371]


If she's a furry, paint me red and call me Elmo.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 278x371]


A true Internet classic. Fun Fact: Also a famous example of the power of Photoshop. Back in the day when this came out, you could also find the original photo. In it, the model was somewhat less - impressive.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.