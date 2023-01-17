 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Today is the 15th anniversary of this legendary local Canadian broadcast   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, shot  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I so pale.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's nice to see the aftermath showing everyone is ok.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"You okAAAAY?"
"You okAAAAY?"
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wingedkat: It's nice to see the aftermath showing everyone is ok.


Everyone but the decapitated tube rider. They walked off camera to go find his head.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Further evidence that Canada is an elaborate cartoon

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fifteen years ago, Canada gave us one of the greatest reporter deliveries of all-time. Wait for it...


Twitterer doesn't seem to understand what the phrase "wait for it" is used for. Unless they meant waiting for the repeat of what we just saw.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cfreak: Further evidence that Canada is an elaborate cartoon

[media1.giphy.com image 500x375]


img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rub some snow on it, you'll be alright, eh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"That was a bad idea."

There's a reporter that can think on his feet. Well, you know what I mean.
 
