(BBC)   "Current advice is to video yourself opening your Amazon parcels in case they send you dog food instead of an iPhone and deny all responsibility because you signed for the parcel"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.


Yeah, same... I looked it up.. some sellers provide the option for "require signature for delivery" it doesn't appear to be something Amazon does.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x400]


Prime members only
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.


Same here, but mine are also left easily visible from the street/ sidewalk.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 500x498]


So post industrial, cubist Furries are now a thing, I see.

No doubt cyber-frog has a hole cut out in the back.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That looks like that hardcore all natural healthy pet food, that stuff is worth almost as much as an iPhone.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.


I dozed off for about 30 minutes on the daybed I keep on my patio in the summer. Woke up and there were 2 medium size Amazon boxes left by the door. The delivery person had to walk past me to leave them there and I had no idea.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x400]


1) I didn't know you could have women delivered by courier

2) I need higher quality imagery to confirm she is both Amazonian and in her prime.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just wish they'd start packaging stuff well again.  For a while now, I get a single item in an oversized box and zero padding, so it just bounces all around inside.  Or even worse, it just gets shipped in a barely padded envelope so the item box inside gets beat to shiat.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've never had a problem with Amazon returns regardless of the reason. I have made a habit of recording myself opening stuff from Aliexpress though. I've had scam attempts from them a couple times where having video really would have helped expedite things.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 500x498]


Which Pokemon is that? I can't keep track of them anymore.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

catmandu: Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.

I dozed off for about 30 minutes on the daybed I keep on my patio in the summer. Woke up and there were 2 medium size Amazon boxes left by the door. The delivery person had to walk past me to leave them there and I had no idea.


While your packages are left by an Amazon ninja, mine are delivered by a guy who blasts 80s rock at 100 dB from his van.

That's not a complaint. The delivery dude is awesome. He seems to love his life and the music is an expression of that.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I just wish they'd start packaging stuff well again.  For a while now, I get a single item in an oversized box and zero padding, so it just bounces all around inside.  Or even worse, it just gets shipped in a barely padded envelope so the item box inside gets beat to shiat.


My favorite so far was a box of cat litter (free shipping) in a slightly larger box. That way, when you shift the package to open your front door, the center of gravity changes and you drop it.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.


They usually stop in the driveway and throw it over the fence, but half the time the dog starts barking and goes insane unless she's let out to bark at the (now departing) Amazon truck, The other half of the time, she doesn't give a shiat.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I sold a something on eBay and the guy FedExed me $3300 in cash.  I made my wife video record me opening the package and each bill with the numbers clearly visible.  I did this in case he sent me counterfeit bills.
 
Stantz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just FYI: this is the UK. We rarely have parcel chuckers over here
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I asked our Amazon delivery guy about this. I've had a few incidents where the quantity was wrong, or the wrong item was shipped, and every time Amazon fixed it immediately and I was good to go. So after all the customer service nightmares I see online, I didn't know if I was just lucky.

The Amazon guy told me that zipcode is factored in on customer service. So if you live in a zipcode that's a lot of younger college students, or worse, poor people, you're going to get absolute sh*t customer service, to include pushback on wrong items shipped. Since our zipcode is comfortably upper middle class and mostly people over 40, we're golden.

Obviously I have no way to know if that's true. But from a BI viewpoint it makes sense to keep certain zipcodes happy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who would order 8 oz of dog food?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've received a cheap tchotchke in place of an electronics device off Amazon before. Simply called Prime Customer Service and got refunded, didn't even bother with having me send the piece of trash back
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I just wish they'd start packaging stuff well again.  For a while now, I get a single item in an oversized box and zero padding, so it just bounces all around inside.  Or even worse, it just gets shipped in a barely padded envelope so the item box inside gets beat to shiat.


This.

I've also noticed that if you choose the "free shipping" non-prime option that's the way they ship your items. "You want some basic padding to protect your order? Get prime or pay us $5.99." Heck, I just received a package that I paid for shipping and still got the box with the items loose inside it.

I've also noticed that they removed the packing feedback button from order tabs; gee, I wonder why?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

untoldforce: catmandu: Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.

I dozed off for about 30 minutes on the daybed I keep on my patio in the summer. Woke up and there were 2 medium size Amazon boxes left by the door. The delivery person had to walk past me to leave them there and I had no idea.

While your packages are left by an Amazon ninja, mine are delivered by a guy who blasts 80s rock at 100 dB from his van.

That's not a complaint. The delivery dude is awesome. He seems to love his life and the music is an expression of that.


Either he's already deaf, or soon will be.

/JFC, autocorrect, dead? That was CLEARLY an F you corrected.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.

Same here, but mine are also left easily visible from the street/ sidewalk.


This is where the driver left one of my packages.  This is the picture he took of it as proof of delivery, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: baron von doodle: Psychopusher: Wait, signed?  Amazon just leaves my packages on my porch in such a manner as to be so quiet and undetectable that I don't realize they're even there until the next morning after it's rained.

Same here, but mine are also left easily visible from the street/ sidewalk.

This is where the driver left one of my packages.  This is the picture he took of it as proof of delivery, too.
[Fark user image image 360x640]


That shiat is why I don't shop at places that won't ship to a PO Box.
 
