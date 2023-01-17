 Skip to content
(NYPost)   National Hurricane Center now tracking a very rare January disturbance in the northern Atlantic ocean. They're not saying it's a hurricane, but... well   (nypost.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Atlantic Ocean, National Hurricane Center, Atlantichurricane season, naming convention, January hurricanes, storm-force winds, tropical systems  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has been designated Invest 90L and was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda"

*bangs head on concrete*

How many people get paid for writing, who are so damned illiterate?
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Batten down the lawn chairs.
.....all it really had was a tight rotation that made it look scary.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, I'd say that 0% chance of cyclone formation through 5 days is not a hurricane.  But go ahead, Rupert.  Make people piss their pants if it fits your agenda.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're so farked. These are the "best" comments.
DRTFA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

But 300 mph!  That's the only thing many readers will take from TFA.
 
dkimball
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

That's all I saw (300 mph)..I'm running with that and telling everyone
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Technically a blizzard is like hurricane but it isn't either but don't stop that from pissing your pants and naming them.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Icelandic low's are very common.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Icelandic_Low
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can always tell a coward because he is always accusing others of being fearful.
Just another accusation that's always a confession.
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

....watching people lose their minds over naming storms is far more entertaining.   =/
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

*walks into congress with a snowball and a shiat-eating grin*
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But the article says it's moving at 300 mph, so global warming is a fraud & TFG & MTG are thus king & queen of Weather Channel for life.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OMG! It's going to make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, it's always January somewhere.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"don't bring facts into a short-term grift operation"

I haven't had much in the way of coffee because I'm sick as hell today but that's not sarcasm is it?  If it's not I'd love to hear when these morons think the concept of greenhouse gases and global warming came to be because if they actually have two brain cells to rub together for warmth they might actually be surprised.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whatever The Weather
Youtube 2hQPxZOE_v8
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Seems like degrees in journalism, let alone English, are no longer a requirement for journalism. Reporters are hired/promoted based upon social media status.

Investigations are research are now in the hands of slobbish bloggers.

Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yeah, don't you know, Global warming was invented by the Chinese to get all us goody-two-shoes Yanks to be conscientious and stop destroying the planet with our waste and use of natural resources so they can use all their ultra polluting stuffs and beat us at industrialization... I mean making cheap plastic shiat, I mean ripping off all our IP, I mean manipulating their currency, I mean being authoritarian, I mean propping up NorKor, I mean polishing Putin's shoes. 

But yeah, global warming is a grift folks.
You Hear it here first!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Relax. I'm an expert! It's just one of those wind spinny things. Thanks to the oceans lack of poorly made barns and trailer parks, it will soon fade away.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

English grammar and correct usage have not been taught in the USA in decades.
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Seems like degrees in journalism, let alone English, are no longer a requirement for journalism


The worst is being a journalist cutting your teeth in a subject matter area you know nothing about, care nothing about, and are only using to further your own journalistic career.

That's like 98% of automotive journalists these days - completely divorced from the history and reality of it.
It's just a job, not something they are passionate about writing about.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thats' just not truth
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Don't pay them no mind.

Anybody come from a town end in "house" never had it good to 'egin with.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hurricane Sandy had freezing temperatures right after.  Anything's possible.
 
