(13 ABC Toledo)   Seman used to go through a hundred cases of eggs a week, but due to inflation only goes through thirty a week and needs to get it back up
swankywanky
1 hour ago  
Flushing It All Away
1 hour ago  
Where the hell are you people buying eggs because, here in Manhattan, a dozen eggs is still less than $5 ... and cheaper still at the Chinese groceries.

Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
There's the Biden egg tax which goes to give luxury private flights to Martha's Vineyard for illegals.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
grossmont
1 hour ago  
"I used to go through let's say, about a hundred cases a week in eggs, now I'm only going through thirty. It's dropped by 1/3, and we got to get it back up somehow", said Seman.

When pressed by this reporter about his seeming calculation mistake, Seman said "It was my understanding that there would be no math."
 
swankywanky
1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Where the hell are you people buying eggs because, here in Manhattan, a dozen eggs is still less than $5 ... and cheaper still at the Chinese groceries.

Yeah, but the article is talking about chicken eggs.

Yeah, but the article is talking about chicken eggs.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Where the hell are you people buying eggs because, here in Manhattan, a dozen eggs is still less than $5 ... and cheaper still at the Chinese groceries.

Well, they used to be $2/doz fairly recently, so seeing it at $4.59/doz is a bit of a shock.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
56 minutes ago  
12 dollars for eggs!!!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
Why hasn't Biden done something about the bird flu?
 
basscomm
52 minutes ago  
"Health and well-being"? 100 cases of eggs a week means that this guy's family is going through about 171 eggs a day, or about 57 eggs per meal if we assume three meals a day. It doesn't say how big his family is, but even if he's feeding 20 people, that's an unhealthy stupid amount of eggs.
 
keldaria
52 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Why hasn't Biden done something about the bird flu?


Seriously isn't it about time he ordered a mask mandate for chickens?

/they would probably comply and wear them at higher rates than the GQP.
 
darinwil
52 minutes ago  
I found that if you buy 2 dozen packs the prices are closer to what they were before. If you won't use that many, find a neighbor and just split the cost.
I understand that some aspects have cost the producers more, like if your shipping cross country or importing feed, but I live ~50 minutes from Herrbucks, a giant factory farm that likely provides most of the generic packaged eggs around besides their "Egglands Best" fancy brand, and the prices for individual dozens is jacked up here too. Maybe chickens need special feed, but I doubt it, I was pretty sure they just feed them corn/soybeans and ground up leftover chickens, both of  which are pretty common in Michigan.
 
darinwil
50 minutes ago  
Ah I forgot about the bird flu, I dunno if they had to cull a bunch
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
48 minutes ago  

"Health and well-being"? 100 cases of eggs a week means that this guy's family is going through about 171 eggs a day, or about 57 eggs per meal if we assume three meals a day. It doesn't say how big his family is, but even if he's feeding 20 people, that's an unhealthy stupid amount of eggs.


Pretty sure you're confusing Rodriguez, the shopper, with Seman, the store owner.

/I recommend the Mr Coffee IV, now with cocaine drip!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
47 minutes ago  

basscomm: "Health and well-being"? 100 cases of eggs a week means that this guy's family is going through about 171 eggs a day, or about 57 eggs per meal if we assume three meals a day. It doesn't say how big his family is, but even if he's feeding 20 people, that's an unhealthy stupid amount of eggs.

I don't think he's that store's only egg customer.


I don't think he's that store's only egg customer.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
How many eggs are you people eating?

To Wish Impossible Things
41 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Where the hell are you people buying eggs because, here in Manhattan, a dozen eggs is still less than $5 ... and cheaper still at the Chinese groceries.

It was over $5 at Aldi and Target this week in my area.

I'm not in a HCOLA.

[Fark user image 396x750]


It was over $5 at Aldi and Target this week in my area.

I'm not in a HCOLA.
 
Anderson's Pooper
38 minutes ago  
$5.09 at Aldi yesterday.  $5 at the farm stand up the road.  I got the fresh ones.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Why hasn't Biden done something about the bird flu?


You try to convince a chicken to mask up and get vaccinated!  Actually, it would probably be easier than convincing some people.
 
starsrift
36 minutes ago  

basscomm: "Health and well-being"? 100 cases of eggs a week means that this guy's family is going through about 171 eggs a day, or about 57 eggs per meal if we assume three meals a day. It doesn't say how big his family is, but even if he's feeding 20 people, that's an unhealthy stupid amount of eggs.

Erm... The "hundred cases of eggs" was the store employee saying how much they sold in a week.


Erm... The "hundred cases of eggs" was the store employee saying how much they sold in a week.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
31 minutes ago  
A dozen eggs at my store in Cincinnati currently cost $4.19. The most expensive ones we sell are $8.49. I buy expensive eggs which are currently $6.99, but the 18 count is on sale for $7.99, might take advantage of that.

The 60 ct is currently $20.49. Usually bought by people who sell homemade baked goods. Anyway, they have all gone up about $2 a dozen over the past few months, but the 60 ct is still a decent value by comparison, wonder if that guy stocks it.

It does not seem to me that we would sell fewer eggs at our store; this weekend's headline of "eggs are the new meat" is more how things are, but they are not always fully stocked these days.
 
ReapTheChaos
29 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Where the hell are you people buying eggs because, here in Manhattan, a dozen eggs is still less than $5 ... and cheaper still at the Chinese groceries.

They're about $4.50 here too, but that's up from under $2 less than a year ago, so it's a pretty steep increase.

The main issue with these price increases due to temporary shortages is that the prices almost never go back down to where they previously were. I'm sure they'll go down some, but we'll never see them less than $2.50 - $3.00 again.
 
mrmaster
28 minutes ago  
It would be cool if people understood that there is a variety of ways to get your daily intake of cholesterol and protein.

Maybe..I don't know...eat more red meat?

Maybe..I don't know...eat more red meat?
 
gerrychampoux
26 minutes ago  
Why isn't the bird flu affecting the price of chicken itself? It's gone up some, but nowhere near the increase as eggs.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
Toledo made it to FARK! Yay!
 
Rapmaster2000
22 minutes ago  

lilistonic: A dozen eggs at my store in Cincinnati currently cost $4.19. The most expensive ones we sell are $8.49. I buy expensive eggs which are currently $6.99, but the 18 count is on sale for $7.99, might take advantage of that.

The 60 ct is currently $20.49. Usually bought by people who sell homemade baked goods. Anyway, they have all gone up about $2 a dozen over the past few months, but the 60 ct is still a decent value by comparison, wonder if that guy stocks it.

It does not seem to me that we would sell fewer eggs at our store; this weekend's headline of "eggs are the new meat" is more how things are, but they are not always fully stocked these days.


This has been a weird year for meat pricing.  Chicken thighs per lb are cheaper than eggs right now even at full price. I was able to purchase standing rib roast for $5.69/lb in December.  I bought a pork loin 2 weeks ago for $1.99/lb.  All of this was at Publix.

These are sale prices, of course.  I noted that the regular price of NY strip on Sunday was $12.59/lb.  It will usually go on sale once a month for $8.99 or sometimes $9.99.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
He's also seen a major drop in customers buying eggs lately, resulting in shelves filled with them.
For now, there's no light at the end of the tunnel as experts are warning prices are unlikely to go down.

Law of grocery supply and demand: If supply is down and demand is up, raise prices. If demand goes down and supply goes way up....fark 'em keep those prices high. What are they gonna do, not eat?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
18 minutes ago  

gerrychampoux: Why isn't the bird flu affecting the price of chicken itself? It's gone up some, but nowhere near the increase as eggs.


It went way up in price around a year ago or so, I am not great with the passage of time. We had mixed little shortages here and there, as well. It started coming down again a couple months ago, but I've noticed the packages are smaller, with fewer BOGO sales.
 
jumac
17 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Where the hell are you people buying eggs because, here in Manhattan, a dozen eggs is still less than $5 ... and cheaper still at the Chinese groceries.

$5.09 atm in Maine where I am.

$5.09 atm in Maine where I am.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This has been a weird year for meat pricing.  Chicken thighs per lb are cheaper than eggs right now even at full price.


They had to kill a bunch of sick chickens, remember?  You need live chickens to make eggs. If you've already got a bunch of dead chickens, fark it, might as well cut them up.
 
pdieten
14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: lilistonic: A dozen eggs at my store in Cincinnati currently cost $4.19. The most expensive ones we sell are $8.49. I buy expensive eggs which are currently $6.99, but the 18 count is on sale for $7.99, might take advantage of that.

The 60 ct is currently $20.49. Usually bought by people who sell homemade baked goods. Anyway, they have all gone up about $2 a dozen over the past few months, but the 60 ct is still a decent value by comparison, wonder if that guy stocks it.

It does not seem to me that we would sell fewer eggs at our store; this weekend's headline of "eggs are the new meat" is more how things are, but they are not always fully stocked these days.

This has been a weird year for meat pricing.  Chicken thighs per lb are cheaper than eggs right now even at full price. I was able to purchase standing rib roast for $5.69/lb in December.  I bought a pork loin 2 weeks ago for $1.99/lb.  All of this was at Publix.

These are sale prices, of course.  I noted that the regular price of NY strip on Sunday was $12.59/lb.  It will usually go on sale once a month for $8.99 or sometimes $9.99.


That is because roaster chicken flarming is completely different from egg farming. Roaster chickens go to market less than a year after hatching, so it's easier to keep them alive that long. Laying hens should product for a couple of years and they're not making their full expected lifespan.

I don't know why everyone is suddenly hitting the egg shortage story. It's been a problem for over a year and last I heard should start cleaning itself up in the spring. Whatever, even at $5/dozen that's still just over a dollar for a 3-egg breakfast. Better than eating cereal.
 
W_Scarlet
13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This has been a weird year for meat pricing.  Chicken thighs per lb are cheaper than eggs right now

The 60 ct is currently $20.49. Usually bought by people who sell homemade baked goods. Anyway, they have all gone up about $2 a dozen over the past few months, but the 60 ct is still a decent value by comparison, wonder if that guy stocks it.

It does not seem to me that we would sell fewer eggs at our store; this weekend's headline of "eggs are the new meat" is more how things are, but they are not always fully stocked these days.

This has been a weird year for meat pricing.  Chicken thighs per lb are cheaper than eggs right now even at full price. I was able to purchase standing rib roast for $5.69/lb in December.  I bought a pork loin 2 weeks ago for $1.99/lb.  All of this was at Publix.

These are sale prices, of course.  I noted that the regular price of NY strip on Sunday was $12.59/lb.  It will usually go on sale once a month for $8.99 or sometimes $9.99.


I feel like pork prices were the most stable. Beef was really soaring for awhile, but seems to have at least leveled out. That rib roast price was excellent. Mainly, I think, the thing to do is buy whichever type and cut is on sale, week by week, and plan meals accordingly. People who enjoy various forms of turkey are making out very well right now!
 
basscomm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

starsrift: basscomm: [Fark user image 850x72]

"Health and well-being"? 100 cases of eggs a week means that this guy's family is going through about 171 eggs a day, or about 57 eggs per meal if we assume three meals a day. It doesn't say how big his family is, but even if he's feeding 20 people, that's an unhealthy stupid amount of eggs.

Erm... The "hundred cases of eggs" was the store employee saying how much they sold in a week.


This isn't the first time I'll let facts get in the way of my genuine bewilderment and it sure won't be the last
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
