(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% above normal.
36 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am relieved that climate change is no longer a threat.
  -Some Republican, probably
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That'll last about a week and a half once it starts to thaw.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Around here we have gotten 0.2" of snow so far in January.

Normal for the month is 14".

Something unusual is going on.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still ain't going to do shiat about the drought. And elsewhere they're already shutting off entire cities from water because the Colorado is just about gone

This summer is going to be real interesting
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And here in Michigan we've had zero snow. Unbelievable.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too soon subby. Too soon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's as of today. April 1st is the important number.
 
neaorin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, across most of Europe:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sit down UK, you don't count
 
desertgeek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Still ain't going to do shiat about the drought. And elsewhere they're already shutting off entire cities from water because the Colorado is just about gone

This summer is going to be real interesting


The good news is that the source of the Colorado River is also well above average for this time of year, though not at Lake Tahoe levels. But the West needs a decade of this above-average stuff to get back to something approaching normal.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Around here we have gotten 0.2" of snow so far in January.

Normal for the month is 14".

Something unusual is going on.


Your single data point ins compelling.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's been raining in Tucson AZ for three days straight.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lake Mead is up 5 feet from the low of 1040 ft in Aug. Still, that's 40 feet less than just 2 years ago, and something like 180 feet below full pool.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to store that water and save it for later.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My daffodils are already coming up in Atlanta and it's the middle of January.  Crazy early.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neaorin: Meanwhile, across most of Europe:

[Fark user image image 600x471]

/ sit down UK, you don't count


I do find it hilarious that Putin was hoping to punish Europe by shutting off natural gas supplies during a cold harsh winter, but it has wound up being unseasonably warm so far for most of the winter.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-08/warm-winter-helps-europe-overcome-the-worst-of-russia-s-energy-squeeze

Even Mother Nature wants Putin to fail.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Rene ala Carte: Around here we have gotten 0.2" of snow so far in January.

Normal for the month is 14".

Something unusual is going on.

Your single data point ins compelling.


And yes climate change is real and it's bad.  Just thought that was a funny post that reminded me of the Inhofe Snowball.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Around here we have gotten 0.2" of snow so far in January.

Normal for the month is 14".

Something unusual is going on.


Probably oughta cut some taxes. Can't be too sure.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Lake Mead is up 5 feet from the low of 1040 ft in Aug. Still, that's 40 feet less than just 2 years ago, and something like 180 feet below full pool.


"Full pool" seems like something from an Is it a Dirty Word or Not joke list.
/ Subby's mom went full pool last night.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm betting that biggest-in-years, unstable, pointing-at-the-earth sunspot is going to explode and cause a Carrington event that makes pretty auroras and blows out the electrical system and all the water pumping and treatment stations and electrical distribution networks they didn't have around for the last one,
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was just in El Dorado County, CA over Christmas. It rained almost the entire time I was there and according to my sis, it's still coming down (rain during the day, snow at night).  Gigantic Ponderosa pines have a shallow root system. Several years ago, after days of unrelenting rain, one of those monsters fell over and crushed a boy who was my nephew's friend.  I'd be worried about a repeat of that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freetomato: I was just in El Dorado County, CA over Christmas. It rained almost the entire time I was there and according to my sis, it's still coming down (rain during the day, snow at night).  Gigantic Ponderosa pines have a shallow root system. Several years ago, after days of unrelenting rain, one of those monsters fell over and crushed a boy who was my nephew's friend.  I'd be worried about a repeat of that.


Why? What are the odds that kid gets hiat by a tree a second time?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BTW: water levels in the Great Lakes is down about a foot from long term historical averages. But that foot is well within normal variability.
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freetomato: I was just in El Dorado County, CA over Christmas. It rained almost the entire time I was there and according to my sis, it's still coming down (rain during the day, snow at night).  Gigantic Ponderosa pines have a shallow root system. Several years ago, after days of unrelenting rain, one of those monsters fell over and crushed a boy who was my nephew's friend.  I'd be worried about a repeat of that.


Poor kid, sounds like those trees aren't done with him yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the lakes are filling up again? I guess missed my chance for a FREE BOAT.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a long time NorCal resident, 250% in January could well be 60% in April.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: BTW: water levels in the Great Lakes is down about a foot from long term historical averages. But that foot is well within normal variability.


Yeah, Lake Michigan was down for about 5-6 years and beaches were bigger, dredging had to be done, etc. In 2014 and onward, rainstorms came that pushed the water level up a bunch, beaches shrank, some flooding occurred ... and now it's going back down. Almost like its cyclical.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank god.

/runs and hides
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol - where's your so-called "climate change" now, libricardos?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing he put his wipers up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazolar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not even farking around, 2023.  Hawkeye goddamn better be okay.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, at least when it melts, it will start refilling some of the lakes.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freetomato: I was just in El Dorado County, CA over Christmas. It rained almost the entire time I was there and according to my sis, it's still coming down (rain during the day, snow at night).  Gigantic Ponderosa pines have a shallow root system. Several years ago, after days of unrelenting rain, one of those monsters fell over and crushed a boy who was my nephew's friend.  I'd be worried about a repeat of that.


I wouldn't worry about that, what are the odds of a tree falling on someone twice?
 
neofonz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

desertgeek: The Exit Stencilist: Still ain't going to do shiat about the drought. And elsewhere they're already shutting off entire cities from water because the Colorado is just about gone

This summer is going to be real interesting

The good news is that the source of the Colorado River is also well above average for this time of year, though not at Lake Tahoe levels. But the West needs a decade of this above-average stuff to get back to something approaching normal.


Username checks out.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My daffodils are already coming up in Atlanta and it's the middle of January.  Crazy early.


Here in STL we kicked off the season with 5 inches of snow and 30 degrees the weekend after Thanksgiving, then back to 50s the next day.  Then it floated between 40 and 60 except for the subzero cold snap, then back up to 57 today.

Me and my sinuses agree: bring on the 50s sci-fi domed cities!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am relieved that climate change is no longer a threat.
-Some Republican, probably


Our prayers have been answered. Thank you Jesus - Another Republican, probably
 
