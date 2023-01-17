 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Almost 50 years ago, someone flipped the bird at a person with a camera. Friends and family kept the tradition going around the world ever since   (thefingeralbum.com) divider line
    Photography, Collection, Photograph, Friendship  
posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 10:50 AM



Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah, reminds me of how the internet used to be
 
Milk D
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shocked this isn't a Geocities hosted site; but this really made my day.  Thank you internets.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
