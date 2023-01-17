 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mashable)   Let's go back to the Spring of 2016, when the world still had some decency and when Syrian refugee families shared a hotel with a furry convention where everyone had fun. No, not that kind   (mashable.com) divider line
32
    More: Vintage, Furry fandom, sure attendees, new group of Syrian refugees, Fursuit, furry convention, conference attendees, culture shock, Anthropomorphism  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So I was 9 and had just come from my war-torn country to the US, and the first thing I saw was literally like going to Disney. This must be the land of heaven, I thought, where all the magical characters come to life and are always happy to see me and wave hi.  America truly is spectacular."

"Then something must have gone wrong, because within a week they had all vanished and instead a fat orange man was talking about how we were all dirty undesirables...."
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in 2015 a two year old Syrian boy washed up on a beach.
*Those were.. the good ol' days,
Those were the good ol' days*
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mika Brzezinski Learns About 'Furries' | msnbc
Youtube Tp76cHN2FDU
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we can't.
Maybe we could make some different choices, next time.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ This thread is unclean....
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading the POV of one of the furries who was doing a meet and greet when they saw the refugee kids staring at them in awe. "Well, I know we came all this way to get drunk and get our yiff on, but that can wait. MASCOT MODE ENGAGE!"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds jarringly like an average ComiCon.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside of you are two wolves.


You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "Still some decency" ? In what country was this? Not the U.S. in 2016...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Aha! Vancover, eh? Makes more sense now.
Read TFA.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.

You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.


You are at a Star Trek convention, and the transporter chief apologizes for the mix up.
 
coolcash1777 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.

You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

You are at a Star Trek convention, and the transporter chief apologizes for the mix up.


"It turned inside out and Exploded!" (not Star Trek)
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Bob Uecker during game call on sharing a hotel with furries is classic.

https://milwaukeerecord.com/sports/remembering-the-time-bob-uecker-encountered-a-furry-convention-in-pittsburgh/
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember the leadup to this, everyone was expecting an absolute trainwreck. Instead it was really quite sweet and heartwarming.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.


You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.


It is pitch dark. You are likely to be eaten by a Grue.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TL;DNR: And everyone yiffed happily ever after. The end
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.


You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

It is pitch dark. You are likely to be eaten by a Grue.


Hey, some people would pay extra for that.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.


You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

It is pitch dark. You are likely to be eaten by a Grue.


Reported for vore
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Petey4335: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.


You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

It is pitch dark. You are likely to be eaten by a Grue.

Hey, some people would pay extra for that.


Double reported for vore
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.

You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

You are at a Star Trek convention, and the transporter chief apologizes for the mix up: "sorry, Marlon Brando Lookalikes convention is meating on other floor"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Tp76cHN2FDU]


Christopher Judge learns about furries.
Youtube 6aTnhO5b8zk
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: Petey4335: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.


You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

It is pitch dark. You are likely to be eaten by a Grue.

Reported for vore


What does a Grue even look like? How would I make a costume of one?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Mechanicum: Inside of you are two wolves.

You are at a furry convention, and having a wonderful time at your hotel room.

You are at a Star Trek convention, and the transporter chief apologizes for the mix up.


I've always had the side-daydream of if I ever won the Powerball, one of the things I'd do is me and a friend would book a weekend at Disney's "Star Wars Starcruiser" resort, and spend the whole time wearing Starfleet engineer uniforms, going around the place with tricorders as if were locked in one of Quark's holosuites trying to find the access panel to turn off/repair the simulation. Mess with the heads of guests & "cast members" alike.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Furry cons are mostly people with a costuming hobby have different levels of silly fun.

/been to a few as a 'normal' to chaperone, carry water, make sure they don't bump into anything
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
jso2897:
What does a Grue even look like? How would I make a costume of one?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Last week, the Edmonton Oilers broadcast team stayed at a hotel where a furry convention was happening in San Jose. They kept bringing it up during the Oilers/Sharks game. They sounded mildly traumatized each time.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Heheh, I know Trapa personally.  Great dude.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Count_Crackula: Last week, the Edmonton Oilers broadcast team stayed at a hotel where a furry convention was happening in San Jose. They kept bringing it up during the Oilers/Sharks game. They sounded mildly traumatized each time.


"Traumatized'?  Really?
Why?
"OH no!  A whole bunch of people dressed like mascots! AAAAaaaa!"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Count_Crackula: Last week, the Edmonton Oilers broadcast team stayed at a hotel where a furry convention was happening in San Jose. They kept bringing it up during the Oilers/Sharks game. They sounded mildly traumatized each time.


I feel like that's on them.  It's advertised on billboards for hundreds of kilometers around.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ROBERT PALMER. LOOKING FOR CLUES. ALUXE.
Youtube _BW4R8cVha0
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.