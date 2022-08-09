 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 328 of WW3: Ukraine General Staff says Russia shelled over 15 settlements near Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk, including the salt-mining town of Soledar. Wait. Didn't the Orcs say they had captured Soledar? It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Ouch. Wonder where that was?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x813]

[Fark user image image 850x1422]


Meanwhile, China sneezes and loses 870x10^2 🦠 🤧 in a day.


/s
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
January 17

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
January 17

The permanent mission of the IAEA has started work at the South Ukrainian NPP

Yesterday, the IAEA team led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and accompanied by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, President of SE "NAEK "Energoatom" Petro Kotin and acting The chief state inspector for nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine Oleg Korikov arrived at the site of the Southern Ukrainian NPP.

The mission will remain at the PANPP for continuous control and monitoring of nuclear and radiation safety.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions:

📍 Zaporizhzhia region

At night, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the Bilenkiv community in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged as a result of 120 mm projectiles hiatting the private residential sector. People were not injured.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

the Russians hiat Nikopolshchyna three times with heavy artillery. The enemy directed more than 20 shells there. People were not injured.

📍 Daughter

On January 16, the Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Severny. 1 more person in the region was injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a result of Russia's war of aggression, more than 7 thousand civilians have already died in Ukraine

In total, 18,358 civilians became victims of the war. These data were recorded by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion is 7,031: 2,784 men, 1,875 women, 177 girls and 221 boys, as well as 35 children and 1,939 adults whose gender is still unknown.

11,327 people were injured: 2,472 men, 1,764 women, 240 girls and 325 boys, as well as 262 children and 6,264 adults, whose gender is still unknown.

Only from January 1 to 15, 104 civilians were killed and 284 were injured.

The UN noted that the numbers are not final. The actual death toll is much higher, as it is impossible to accurately determine the number of casualties from places where intense fighting is ongoing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Romania, the engine of a Russian rocket was found on the beach.

The General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces reported that the engine of the rocket that was brought to the Black Sea coast of the country is part of the anti-aircraft missile complex "Pantsir-S1" manufactured by the Russian Federation. It probably fell into the sea during the recent fighting in the northern part of the Black Sea.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russians shelled Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv region: one person died

According to OVA, the Russians hiat Ochakov with artillery last night. The object of social infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

Unfortunately, one person died.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia hit a residential building in Dnipro with an inaccurate anti-ship missile, British intelligence

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain with reference to intelligence data.

According to intelligence information, a large AS-4 KITCHEN anti-ship missile (NATO classification, Soviet name - Kh-22), fired from a Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bomber, most likely hit a residential building in the city of Dnipro, resulting in the death of at least 40 people.

"Russia falsely suggested that a Ukrainian air defense missile was responsible. KITCHEN is known to be inaccurate when used against ground targets, as its radar guidance system does not distinguish targets in urban areas," the British Ministry of Defense said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Dnipro, the body of one more dead child was found from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the 4th floor

died In total, 41 people ( including 4 children ), 79 people were injured (including 16 children), and 39 people were saved (including 6 children ).
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Explosions will be heard in four regions of Ukraine today

Residents of Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk regions can hear the sounds of explosions and gunshots. The OVA urges not to panic, this is the planned work of the Ukrainian military.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia sent six missile carriers with an almost record number of Calibers into the Black Sea - the total volley is up to 44 missiles

"During the day, a submarine visited the base, and this may well indicate a redeployment. This means that today we estimate the total salvo of missiles on board all 6 missile carriers that are currently on combat duty to 44 missiles. The missile threat remains relevant." - Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the press center of OK "Pivden", reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Now we need even greater cohesion throughout the free world. And this is the only way to end full-scale aggression and total terror. The energy of the struggling world must not weaken.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sigh. This thread has the wrong news article.

The correct link: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/1/17/ukraine-live-russia-shells-settlements-near-bakhmut-donetsk

Also: Ouch. I wonder where that was from?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tanks for Ukraine in sight as holdout Germany says new minister to decide
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oleksiy Arestovych wrote a statement of resignation from OP

After the terrorist Russian missile attack on a house in Dnipro, as a result of which 41 people have already died, Arestovych said on the air of Russian journalist Feigin that the missile was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, as a result of which it fell on a residential building. Russian propaganda picked up on Arestovych's words.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: [Fark user image image 500x749]


fark yeah let's get it started
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COFFEE POOL IS ALIVE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Border guards knocked out a platoon of invaders from Bakhmut

the Russian military, under the cover of artillery, tried to assault the advanced positions of our defenders. Border defenders worked on attack aircraft with small arms, mortars and grenade launchers from UAVs.
Also, thanks to fire support from the Defense Forces, the border guards managed to knock out the invaders.

The Rashists suffered losses - 12 dead and approximately 17 wounded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ukrainian military continues to hold Soledar

This was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty.

"The Ukrainian military is in Soledar in Donetsk region and is fighting back against the Russian army, " he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The European Union announced the payment to Ukraine of the first tranche of macro-financial aid in the amount of 3 billion euros in 2023, - the Ministry of Finance
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pootin needs to start working on his exit strategy. The assistance to Ukraine is leveling up. The US is training over 500 Ukrainians in Germany on coordination of force tactics. Combined with new tanks and Western Intel, this spring is going to bring a new phase to the war, and the Russians are going to be absolutely routed.
Routes are bloody and chaotic. Once again, if pooty has an ounce of sense, it's time to pull out what's left before it absolutely becomes a legendary disaster.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: if pooty has an ounce of sense


Uh oh...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Patron or sunflower t-shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: [Fark user image image 500x749]


How about a swim?
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update on Ukraine | What Tanks does Ukraine get from UK and Poland Leopard 2 and Challenger 2 Review
Youtube vrW_rNvrKiQ

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 Jan: Ukrainians START HUNTING DOWN RUSSIAN AVIATION | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube ZPMOUISzLvU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For you Twitter avoiding pleasure, the list of alternate Nitter URL's in case a Nitter link isn't working for you (hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding it).  Nitter.nl (Dutch) and Nitter.qwik.space (Swedish) have been two of the more reliable ones for me lately.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 7 to January 13 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Pistorius to become Germany's next defense minister
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need more pot or something. Wait, I haven't smoked any?
State Duma member on Russian state TV says the US is the Fourth Reich
Youtube vA-3UManews
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Russia hit a residential building in Dnipro with an inaccurate anti-ship missile, British intelligence

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain with reference to intelligence data.

According to intelligence information, a large AS-4 KITCHEN anti-ship missile (NATO classification, Soviet name - Kh-22), fired from a Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bomber, most likely hit a residential building in the city of Dnipro, resulting in the death of at least 40 people.

"Russia falsely suggested that a Ukrainian air defense missile was responsible. KITCHEN is known to be inaccurate when used against ground targets, as its radar guidance system does not distinguish targets in urban areas," the British Ministry of Defense said.


I'm afraid we might see Russia changing its terror bombing tactics.
Attacks upon vital civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are not bringing about the desired effect, so they might start directly targeting large residential blocks, demolishing several houses at a time.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) January 16, 2023
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Pootin needs to start working on his exit strategy.


I'm supporting any Putin exit strategy that involves an upper-story window.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Sigh. This thread has the wrong news article.

The correct link: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/1/17/ukraine-live-russia-shells-settlements-near-bakhmut-donetsk

Also: Ouch. I wonder where that was from?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x813]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


Aww! I much preferred the minusrus.com numbers today, which showed that Russia lost... how many artillery pieces?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Reports that a massive explosion in an ammunition depot in Belgorod resulting in multiple deaths and injuries of soldiers was caused by a sergeant mishandling a grenade in a 'bid to establish authority' are Western propaganda efforts attempting to undermine our glorious Russian army. While it is true that conscript training is harsh and unforgiving in order to prepare new soldiers for the rigors of warfare, the traditional games of 'Live Grenade Toss,' 'Catch the Bullet,' or 'Wheel of Sodomy' are simply team building exercises designed to allow recruits to blow off steam, or other body parts. Instructions have been sent out from the Ministry of Defense to all drill sergeants to be aware of their surroundings when playing games with explosives or putting recruits on the Happy Fun Cornhole Wheel.

* In economic news, the recent deployment of a large number of missile launch capable warships in the Black Sea has put a dampener on the local prostitution economy. As many industry watchers have detailed, the arrival of Russian troops in previously prosperous areas has resulted in an economic transformation, as all industries have been looted and replaced with drug, alcohol, or sex for hire businesses instead. Analysts expect this downturn to be short lived, and brothel keepers are taking this time in order to rest and inoculate their goat herds in preparation for the return of the sailors, assuming they don't end up joining the crew of the heavy cruiser Moskva.

* Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a formal apology to Romania after that country found a Pantsir-S1 missile engine washed up on their beach. As the current phase of the moon and his unfortunate lycanthropic condition dictates that he is transformed into a were-dung beetle at the moment, his communication consisted primarily of rolling small balls of feces over a piece of paper with the Great Seal of Russia on it. A formal apology for the formal apology will be issued by the Deputy Foreign Minister, along with an earnest plea to give us the engine back, because we need the spare parts.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents

Attacks on critical infrastructure from France to Denmark bear the hallmark of Russian operatives, experts say.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  We're up to 19 pages now, that's a lot.  Lambrecht resigns and it's a fiasco, Mick Ryan talks about armor, NAFO says to free the Leopards, the Russians drop a radio, coloring book page about the T-34, distracted by calories and joules, Tanya Roberts, and ponies with tigers are all in there.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fasahd: Tanks for Ukraine in sight as holdout Germany says new minister to decide


RobSeace: Boris Pistorius to become Germany's next defense minister


Ramstein is in 3 days.  Best get up to speed quickly, Mr. Pistorius.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: I need more pot or something. Wait, I haven't smoked any?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vA-3UManews]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Pootin needs to start working on his exit strategy. The assistance to Ukraine is leveling up. The US is training over 500 Ukrainians in Germany on coordination of force tactics. Combined with new tanks and Western Intel, this spring is going to bring a new phase to the war, and the Russians are going to be absolutely routed.
Routes are bloody and chaotic. Once again, if pooty has an ounce of sense, it's time to pull out what's left before it absolutely becomes a legendary disaster.


Too late.

Vladimir the Incompetent's 11-month-long snit-fit lapsed into 'legendary disaster' territory about the time of the humiliating retreat from northern Ukraine. It's been nearly non-stop abject failure after abject failure ever since.

The Malignant Midget of Moscow's goals and expectations have gone from 'conquering all of Ukraine' to 'hoping Ukraine and Poland don't join forces and capture Moscow'.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: Sigh. This thread has the wrong news article.

The correct link: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/1/17/ukraine-live-russia-shells-settlements-near-bakhmut-donetsk

Also: Ouch. I wonder where that was from?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x813]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Aww! I much preferred the minusrus.com numbers today, which showed that Russia lost... how many artillery pieces?

[Fark user image image 425x405]


We going to reach 150% of Russia's artillery destroyed, using that source?
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Tanks for Ukraine in sight as holdout Germany says new minister to decide

RobSeace: Boris Pistorius to become Germany's next defense minister

Ramstein is in 3 days.  Best get up to speed quickly, Mr. Pistorius.


I wonder if they're allowed to let him read sensitive things ahead of being formally appointed, because they're apparently doing the formal appointment the day before Ramstein.  Any sane government would be scrambling to get the guy immersed in the work yesterday, but on the other hand, Germans.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: fasahd: I need more pot or something. Wait, I haven't smoked any?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vA-3UManews]

[Fark user image 335x150]


On a side-note, have you all heard about Hulu's upcoming "History of the World, Part II"?


History of the World Part 2 | Teaser | Hulu
Youtube TIfMfLbCbzY


I just may have to subscribe to Hulu for this.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The always great Ed Nash lays down what the Brits are thinking with the handful of Chally 2s.

UK Sending Challenger 2's to Ukraine; What's the Significance?
Youtube GsSA9fWYD6s
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: andrewagill: Harlee: Sigh. This thread has the wrong news article.

The correct link: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/1/17/ukraine-live-russia-shells-settlements-near-bakhmut-donetsk

Also: Ouch. I wonder where that was from?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x813]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Aww! I much preferred the minusrus.com numbers today, which showed that Russia lost... how many artillery pieces?

[Fark user image image 425x405]

We going to reach 150% of Russia's artillery destroyed, using that source?


4000 pieces destroyed in the past 24 hours!

I like those numbers. I recognize they are wrong but they are fun numbers.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ulrike Franke doing an admirable job of answering "Yes" to the question "Should tanks be sent to Ukraine?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Boris Pistorius to become Germany's next defense minister


Someone more caffienated than I please come up with a topical Dr. Seuss rhyme with that guy's name.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'War and loss is all around us': The Ukrainian women reporting from the front line
 
