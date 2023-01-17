 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Interviewer to Andrew Tate's lawyer: So what's with this Matrix stuff? Tate's lawyer: LOL, yeah... he's a moron   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Look, he has money--dirty money from sex trafficking--and I have a powerful need to eat, and not a lot of ethics, so let me milk this guy for what I can, and then we'll never talk about this again? OK?"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Look, he has money--dirty money from sex trafficking--and I have a powerful need to eat, and not a lot of ethics, so let me milk this guy for what I can, and then we'll never talk about this again? OK?"


Ah, consulting.  When you're not part of the solution (from the client's point of view), there's real money to be made prolonging the problem.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to say "why the hell would Tate's lawyer do an interview," but then I remembered that no reputable lawyer would want to get anywhere near him, no matter how good the money is. And this guy must be from the c-team if he cannot keep a straight face while doing an interview.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i hear babbling nonsense from a suspect, i assume their attempting a Flutie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: when i hear babbling nonsense from a suspect, i assume their

*THEY'RE attempting a Flutie

[Fark user image 850x629]
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interviewer has Ray Liotta's eyes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as long as the checks clear you'll say whatever it takes
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: strapp3r: when i hear babbling nonsense from a suspect, i assume their *THEY'RE attempting a Flutie

[Fark user image 850x629]


[Fark user image 85x63]


/corrected the resolution for you
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Look, he has money--dirty money from sex trafficking--and I have a powerful need to eat, and not a lot of ethics, so let me milk this guy for what I can, and then we'll never talk about this again? OK?"


"So he makes me wear a latex catsuit and calls me Trinity while I'm blowing him. The checks still cash!"
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: I was about to say "why the hell would Tate's lawyer do an interview," but then I remembered that no reputable lawyer would want to get anywhere near him, no matter how good the money is. And this guy must be from the c-team if he cannot keep a straight face while doing an interview.


To the contrary:  the most reputable lawyers will represent anyone, without regard to the nature of the client's past conduct or of the allegations.  That is hard to do. Some clients just make your skin crawl. But the system requires zealous representation of even the worst person.

Sometimes client conduct during the retainer makes ongoing representation impossible, but that is a different issue.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this guy suddenly showing up in every "next to the article" link list suddenly?  Some sort of influencer, I take it.  Didn't some other influencer get accused of murder recently?  If we can't believe in influencers, what can we believe in?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, this lawyer is going to learn a lot more than he wants to about triggered small balled white men, the Matrix and the very misunderstood pill scene, and toxic internet culture in general. It's gonna be a crash course in misogynist crap.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: hubiestubert: "Look, he has money--dirty money from sex trafficking--and I have a powerful need to eat, and not a lot of ethics, so let me milk this guy for what I can, and then we'll never talk about this again? OK?"

Ah, consulting.  When you're not part of the solution (from the client's point of view), there's real money to be made prolonging the problem.


You haven't read Dispair Inc. until you've read it in the original Klingon.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buravirgil: Interviewer has Ray Liotta's eyes.

Ray doesn't need them anymore...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow this alpha bro dog sure does seem to sound like some whiney soy latte drinking beta cuck. It is like it was all just a carefully crafted image for the incels on the internet.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thornhill: I was about to say "why the hell would Tate's lawyer do an interview," but then I remembered that no reputable lawyer would want to get anywhere near him, no matter how good the money is. And this guy must be from the c-team if he cannot keep a straight face while doing an interview.


I don't know, I kind of find it refreshing for him to so obviously think his client is an idiot and not try to pretend its something deeply meaningful or that he IS in fact some kind of victim of a large government conspiracy against freedom.  I wish more lawyers would be, "yah, my client is an idiot, I have a serious profession, I'm not sure what he's babbling about but he's entitled to representation so here I am."

/Could be slightly biased as all of this red pill, Alpha male garbage is so ridiculous and doesn't deserve the slightest credulity....
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Interviewer has Ray Liotta's eyes.


I had a nightmare once that I was climbing a steep hill and all the handholds were Ray Liotta's face.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
weirdworm.comView Full Size

"What can I say? Even a goddamn werewolf deserves legal council."
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else thinks it's a bit dodgy/unethical for a lawyer to do interviews about their clients?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: buravirgil: Interviewer has Ray Liotta's eyes.

Ray doesn't need them anymore...


Can't wait to see his last movie. Directed by Elizabeth Banks. 
Cocaine Bear - Official Trailer
Youtube FS3WB6xI8mI
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Mr. Shabooboo: buravirgil: Interviewer has Ray Liotta's eyes.

Ray doesn't need them anymore...

Can't wait to see his last movie. Directed by Elizabeth Banks. [YouTube video: Cocaine Bear - Official Trailer]


NSFW! Oops.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: [Fark user image 548x271]


The interviewer reminds me of Tasha Yar for some reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a lawyer I will say that every defendant, regardless of guilt or innocence, should be entitled to a competent defense.

But they're not entitled to getting acquitted.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: thornhill: I was about to say "why the hell would Tate's lawyer do an interview," but then I remembered that no reputable lawyer would want to get anywhere near him, no matter how good the money is. And this guy must be from the c-team if he cannot keep a straight face while doing an interview.

To the contrary:  the most reputable lawyers will represent anyone, without regard to the nature of the client's past conduct or of the allegations.  That is hard to do. Some clients just make your skin crawl. But the system requires zealous representation of even the worst person.

Sometimes client conduct during the retainer makes ongoing representation impossible, but that is a different issue.


The bell standard is John Adams representing the British soldiers who fired into the crowd in the Boston Massacre...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "Look, he has money--dirty money from sex trafficking--and I have a powerful need to eat, and not a lot of ethics, so let me milk this guy for what I can, and then we'll never talk about this again? OK?"


Everyone deserves a defense, but it is certainly nice to see this lawyer isn't going all Orly Taitz or Giulliani level "all in" for Tate here.

Tate is not getting out of jail.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Anyone else thinks it's a bit dodgy/unethical for a lawyer to do interviews about their clients?


Nope, it's a way to work the refs and/or pollute the jury pool.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

treesloth: Why is this guy suddenly showing up in every "next to the article" link list suddenly?  Some sort of influencer, I take it.  Didn't some other influencer get accused of murder recently?  If we can't believe in influencers, what can we believe in?


Oh, ok... human trafficking.  Well, I hope he's found innocent because I hope no one was trafficked or abused.  But if he really did it...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's just talking about what he's going to be driving now that his sports cars have been seized.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: jiggitysmith: [Fark user image 548x271]

The interviewer reminds me of Tasha Yar for some reason.

[Fark user image 602x400]


I keep forgetting about her death except for when it's relevant to the plot.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: He's just talking about what he's going to be driving now that his sports cars have been seized.

[Fark user image image 425x319]


He's only going to be able to afford an old Dacia form before the end of the Cold War.
 
