 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Mormon Church to Press "It's all a misunderstanding. God loves Black people." Mormon Church to Black Mormon "You are cursed. Your seed is cursed. Marry some cursed Black guy"   (newsweek.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Miscegenation, Race, video of an African American woman, White people, Black people, Channel Achenbach, Mormon Stories Podcast, African American  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she was not permitted to marry a white man as her "seed was cursed". She was also told that she must only marry a Black man to prevent her children from being "cursed"

Given the science that finds mixed-race faces are generally considered more attractive than their same-race counterparts, I'm guessing the "curse" is one of copious amounts of ass.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: she was not permitted to marry a white man as her "seed was cursed". She was also told that she must only marry a Black man to prevent her children from being "cursed"

Given the science that finds mixed-race faces are generally considered more attractive than their same-race counterparts, I'm guessing the "curse" is one of copious amounts of ass.


That's why the Mormons did this? They hate good lookin kids.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a book written by a white American man in 1830?

From https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lamanite:
In the Book of Mormon, Lamanites are described as having received a "skin of blackness" to distinguish them from the Nephites. The "change" in skin color is often mentioned in conjunction with God's curse on the descendants of Laman for their wickedness and corruption: "And he had caused the cursing to come upon [the Lamanites], yea, even a sore cursing, because of their iniquity. For behold, they had hardened their hearts against him, and they had become like unto a flint; wherefore, as they were white, and exceedingly fair and delightsome, that they might not be enticing unto my people the Lord God did cause a skin of blackness to come upon them" (2 Nephi 5:21).
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, salt lake City is drying out and starting to have arsenic problems.
But sure, let's talk about how other people are cursed....🙄
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's 'Moron' not 'Mormon'.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My shiat smells better than their lake
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how being racist doesn't doom seed.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd be cursed trying to raise kids in that cult, not because of your genes
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Mormons!

Eccch.
I can't wrap my head around wanting to join scam cult, and, even less a racist scam cult.

I guess she turned down the Seventh Day Adventists, or the Jehovah's Witnesses because
they weren't stupid enough?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NGL... living in America as a mixed person does sometimes feel to be a curse.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is what you get when belief is more important than knowledge or experience.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: It's 'Moron' not 'Mormon'.


Potato tomato
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: she was not permitted to marry a white man as her "seed was cursed". She was also told that she must only marry a Black man to prevent her children from being "cursed"

Given the science that finds mixed-race faces are generally considered more attractive than their same-race counterparts, I'm guessing the "curse" is one of copious amounts of ass.


I wonder on the source of that attraction?  Novelty?   "Hey, someone whose face doesn't resemble the usual list of ethnicities.  Neat!"
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that, in 1979, God changed his mind about black people.

/BLACK PEOPLE!
//You can be a Mormon
///A Mormon just believes
 
Shamrock1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Highly recommend the free temple tours.  When a new temple is completed but not yet consecrated, the church will make it available for public tours.  I had a benign view of the group prior to the tour and walked out thinking "holy fark, this is crazy."  The videotaped "instructions," the assembly-line process, and the fact that this massive, opulent building didn't have a main worship space - just room after room after room of plush seating and video screens.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She needs to move on. They aren't going to apologize- or forget her 'publicly trash the Mormons' tour. Find a new club to join and choose a spouse You like, not one that's 'club approved'.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.