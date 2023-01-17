 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russian sergeant in a warehouse full of ammunition and troops: *picks up grenade turns to troops* Listen up, maggots. You WILL respect my authorit-TA, whoops, oh fark, *boom* *BOOM*   (msn.com) divider line
878 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Jan 2023 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With leaders like this, how could they be losing the war so badly?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't he know sledgehammers don't go boom?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An MSN link to a Newsweek article with an absurd headline?  Color me skeptical
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Wile E. Coyote shiat there
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more Yakety Sax
 
Riomp300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought that Venture Brothers made up S.P.H.I.N.X?

/good god man
//that monkey is packing dynamite
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rare self-frag?
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now his authority is certainly all over those troops.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more of this sort of thing
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
REAL Orcs would have less difficulty running a war.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Safe to assume alcohol was involved.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lost Best Scenes - Arzt Blows Up - Dude! (Season 1 Episode 25 Exodus Part 2)
Youtube l4a-X-basC4
 
muck1969
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look here, Russia. If you want your own Fark tag like Florida then you're gonna have to do a lot more than this. I mean, this was a nice try and all but it's rookie numbers. And add some weird twist to it next time, like banana hammocks or the Russian circus or a visiting Republican Congressman.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well lesson learned.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine War - "We're very lucky they're so fucking stupid"
Youtube -QuGNa3osg4
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least he didn't shove it up someone's ass:

Archer - Placebo Effect Rampage Run - Poker Room
Youtube gqiGxd4GNhY


/probably nsfw
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That headline just made spit out some caf.
Good work, subs
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Doesn't he know sledgehammers don't go boom?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is not so much a case of a Russian being stupid, as much as a Russian being Russian.

According to several of my Russian friends, in order to be Russian, you have '...have boalls...' This can take a lot of forms of blatantly self-destructive behavior to show the Gods how little you give a sh*t about their rules and games. It's akin to Florida Man syndrome, or a Livingston Saturday Night, but with krokodil and military grade explosives.
 
animekev
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stripes - Playing Soldier - Bush In Oval Office
Youtube u1IqRpw9hG4
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is not so much a case of a Russian being stupid, as much as a Russian being Russian.

According to several of my Russian friends, in order to be Russian, you have '...have boalls...' This can take a lot of forms of blatantly self-destructive behavior to show the Gods how little you give a sh*t about their rules and games. It's akin to Florida Man syndrome, or a Livingston Saturday Night, but with krokodil and military grade explosives.


They skip the "Hold my vodak" thing.  Because whoever it was would drink their vodak
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

