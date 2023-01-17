 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Cold Weather Crop Guy)   It's mid-January but that doesn't mean we can't have another wintertime gardening thread. Oh, here are some tips on gardening this time of year   (marconews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Plants, tropical plants, Flower, lot of damage, Bloom, cold temperatures, good cold spell, nice blooms  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 7:05 AM (11 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Depending on your region, now's the time to sprout spring garden seeds for seedling planting.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just started 30 minutes ago.
Also frost seeding wildflowers as it starts to snow
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'll be starting my seedlings in about a month.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm trying to keep a holy basil alive, but its leaves are turning yellow. I let the soil dry out a bit in case I overwatered it, but it might be too cold indoors for the plant. Anyone ever grow holy basil? It's popular in India. This is my first time growing it. I may move the plant into the kitchen under plant lights so it stays warm. It's currently in the living room under plant lights, and it's a bit chilly in there.

Otherwise, my potted herbs and other plants are doing well. I have a gorgeous Martha Washington geranium, thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram, catnip, pineapple sage, sage, and a jalapeño plant. They're in the living room and thriving. I have no idea why my holy basil is turning yellow, though.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I have to go through my seeds and see whats what. doubled the size of my garden at the very end of the season so ill have lots of space to fill this year. I should have a month - 6 weeks before seeds get started
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"January is here and we will still experience cold temperatures since it is the second coolest month of the year. The average temperatures are in the 65-degree range with highs in the 70s or low 80s and lows in the 40s or 50s."

And I stopped reading right there.

I was working on my native front lawn plan yesterday.  I think I have a pretty good set up, but I need to find a W. PA native evergreen shrub for my front yard which can deal with partial to full sun, clay soil, and be proximate to a sargent crabapple.

That's been a challenge.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm digging out the heating mats today. I always regret not planting my tomato seeds and pepper seeds earlier. I'm shooting for this weekend.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Started a small hydroponics setup this year. Using my aerogarden to start seeding, then have four pails to move them to. Currently started basil, sweet pepper, ghost pepper, tomato, cucumber, spinach, and a lettuce.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Since the last one of these threads, my indoor garden has been harvested, some of the standouts from the harvest, Kimbo Kush had some really cool coloring, and the NYC Diesel I got just under a pound from one plant.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm currently waiting to figure out if I'm going to be living where I am for the next year so everything is currently on hold. My landlord might need the house back for her own use (and yes, she's aware of what I do, the house had the grow room when I moved in LOL).

This is quite annoying as I have my most recent "Build-A-Soil" order sitting on my dining room floor waiting to be used. As a note, if you do organic gardening at all (no chemical additives/nutrients) I highly recommend BAS for products. They have everything from nematodes to really excellent compost. Expensive, but I've been using their products for the last year and I have produced some truly stellar flowers because of it.

That being said, things are looking back up, so maybe I'll get to start it soon. I'm hopeful, because I want to start preparing for the next series, it's one of the more fun things to do when growing.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

August11: I always regret not planting my tomato seeds and pepper seeds earlier.


Every time I start my seeds inside they get too leggy.  I've started creating clotches out of old milk jugs, which seems to work out OK.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: August11: I always regret not planting my tomato seeds and pepper seeds earlier.

Every time I start my seeds inside they get too leggy.  I've started creating clotches out of old milk jugs, which seems to work out OK.


That's a great idea I might try. Every year I burn a few seedlings trying to adjust them slowly to the out doors. I think it's because their too little. Reason for the early start this year.
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I sprinkled some peony poppy seeds outside yesterday to cold stratify and it snowed overnight as if I planned it.
My indoor crop of a dozen variety of peppers is infested with spider mites and mildew gnats. I've treated them all and took a few outside to meet an icy death, but I'm not optimistic the rest will recover enough for a good crop. They look healthy and beautiful, but they've stopped flowering.
The indoors greenhouse needs a zipper repair and the outside greenhouse is still three or four months away from service, so it's still dream season as far as the garden goes.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have some beets in the fridge that are trying to sprout leaves. Maybe I should plant them and have fresh beet greens. I could cover them with the mini-greenhouse.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.