(Twitter)   1955: Mighty Mouse "🎶 Here I come to save the day 🎶" .... 2023: these guys   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy crap.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If your calculations are off by as much as 5%, better have EMT's standing by.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not a candy bar this time, Carl...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Giant slingshot into a small fish pond.  You know, if you miss you don't get to respawn, right?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't show the ones who missed...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: They don't show the ones who missed...


'One good take.. two good takes.. three good takes... (splat!)  Okay, cut that one out and we're done.'
 
thisispete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I did some sleuthing.

I made a HUMAN SLINGSHOT! (World record)
Youtube Y33bya9tWe0
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't lie about your weight or you'll miss the pool.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's some shiat that you indeed can do.  That doesn't mean you should
 
